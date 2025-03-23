Cesc Fabregas' brutally honest assessment of Phil Foden has resurfaced in the wake of England’s 2-0 victory over Albania on Friday night. Thomas Tuchel’s reign began with a winning start at Wembley Stadium, as debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly opened his account, before Harry Kane marked yet another milestone with his 70th international goal, providing the perfect launchpad for the first of two 2026 World Cup qualifiers this week.

The visitors arrived with a classic low-block and counterattacking game plan, forcing England into a passing frenzy, as they completed more first-half passes than they ever have before since records began. The visitors left little room to breathe in the final third, making it a tough slog to break through. Yet, it was moments of inspiration from Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice that eventually unlocked the door.

Looking ahead, it’s clear that the Three Lions will likely face more teams adopting this stubborn approach. But one player who struggled to find the key to unlock England's attacking potential was Manchester City’s Foden. Last season's Premier League Player of the Year has often failed to translate his club brilliance to the international stage, and once again, he finds himself the target of pointed criticism after another quiet shift.

Fabregas' Euro 2024 Foden Criticism Resurfaces

Much of what the Spaniard said still holds true

Foden’s ideal position sparked intense debate throughout last summer’s European Championship. The question whether he should be deployed on one of the flanks or be allowed to thrive in his preferred No. 10 role turned many fans into armchair managers.

With Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Cole Palmer all vying for similar spots, there’s long been a sense that England have too many cooks in the kitchen.

Addressing the Foden conundrum in a debate with Ian Wright following the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Serbia in the group stage, Fabregas said (see the full segment below):

"The same way you see Jude [Bellingham] imposing himself, wanting the ball, getting face to face with an opponent, he oozes this class. He [Foden] needs to do that himself as well. A player of this class, of this level, of this talent, sometimes doesn't even need to be told by the coach what he needs to do. He needs to want it more than the rest."

Foden's International Future Isn't Guaranteed Under Tuchel

He is nothing more than a passenger in England's current trophy plight

Fabregas' comments resurfaced after Roy Keane claimed Foden should not be starting for England at this moment in time. After reaching the unwanted milestone of having played 20 international games since last contributing to a goal, many onlookers to the midfielders' demise are in total agreement.

While one X user remarked: "Fabregas is such a great pundit, he hit the nail on the head," another added to similar effect: "He was always right. This is one of Foden's problems. His personality is too weak for him to become the main man of a team." A third comment continued:

"Cesc [Fabregas] being a top player who has played multiple positions and styles, like 8 in a 4-4-2, 10 in a 4-2-3-1, False 9 and wing in a 4-3-3 knows that even if you aren't being optimally used, there is a base level of performance expected of a top player regardless."

Big names don’t always translate to big performances. With that in mind, Tuchel must strike the right balance between flashy superstars and those who put in the hard graft, as England look to end a 60-year wait for a major trophy at next year’s World Cup.

Bellingham is currently making a strong case for a starting spot in Foden’s favoured role and, given the latter’s recent form, his seat on the plane should no longer be a given under a manager who will likely demand more from his players than Gareth Southgate ever did.