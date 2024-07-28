Highlights Cesc Fabregas has named an incredible starting XI of the best teammates in his career.

Fabregas had an abundance of talent to pick from thanks to his World Cup winning career.

Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira are named in the team.

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas played with some of the very best players on the planet during his near two-decade-long career. The midfielder was fortunate enough to play in World Cup and Premier League winning teams and, back in 2019, he revealed his all-star XI of teammates he played with and it's quite special.

His team is so star-studded that some of the Premier League's best ever players, such as Ashley Cole, Petr Cech and Dennis Bergkamp don't make it into the XI. Despite that, it is hard to argue with the legendary playmaker's choices, with his squad consisting of nine Champions League winners and six World Champions

Goalkeeper and Defence

Iker Casillas, Dani Alves, John Terry, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba

Despite coming up against Iker Casillas frequently in El Clasico's, Fabregas has opted to select the Spanish shot-stopper over the likes of Cech and Victor Valdes for their time on the international circuit together. Casillas is one of the most successful goalkeepers in history, having made more appearances in the Champions League than any other player in between the sticks. With countless pieces of silverware for club and country, it is a strong start to Fabregas FC.

Barcelona stars Dani Alves and Jordi Alba make up each side of the back four. The Brazilian is one of the most decorated players in football history, with 43 trophies to his name. As for Alba, the Inter Miami man replaced the great Eric Abidal at left-back and made the position his own over the next few years.

In the middle, Gerard Pique lines up alongside John Terry. Pique was another one of the midfielder's teammates at the Catalan club, but Terry would've once been a major rival for the 37-year-old who was still going strong towards the end of his career when Fabregas arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014.

Midfield

Eden Hazard, Patrick Vieira, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi

In midfield, Fabregas has looked to strike the balance of creativity, stability and attacking threat. On the right, he has chosen former Chelsea star Eden Hazard. Despite being known as one of the laziest trainers, the Belgian's ability to put on amazing displays come matchday in his peak years, made him one of the greatest wingers in the Premier League era.

In the middle, the Spaniard has first chosen Patrick Vieira, whom he studied when he first broke through at Arsenal. Although the Frenchman was not at the Gunners for very long by the time that Fabregas had broken into the team, it was enough to have a profound impact on the assist king. Next to him is Andres Iniesta, someone who had an historic relationship with Fabregas both at Barcelona and for Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cesc Fabregas played in the same team as Andres Iniesta 187 times - only Kolo Toure (195) and Pedro (248) have featured in the same team as the former more often.

On the left, there could only be one man. Although, Lionel Messi is likely not going to track back as hard in a 4-4-2 formation, so would surely be given a free role to showcase exactly why he is an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and the greatest player of his generation.

Strikers

Thierry Henry, Diego Costa

One half of this duo was a sure fire name to make it into the team. The other, though, may be a surprise. Thierry Henry's legacy is one that will remain untouched thanks to everything he achieved at Arsenal and Barcelona. The Frenchman will forever go down as one of the greatest players to never win a Ballon d'Or, with Pavel Nedved's victory over him in particular a true travesty.

The other man leading the line is former Chelsea star Diego Costa. The Spanish international was a notorious hothead during his career, but two phenomenal seasons in particular at Stamford Bridge saw him get his hands on a couple of Premier League winners' medals, the same two the Fabregas finished his career with.

Costa's inclusion means that other international teammates such as David Villa and Fernando Torres miss out, as do former Arsenal men Robin van Persie and Emmanuel Adebayor, the latter of whom he assisted more than any other player during his Premier League career.