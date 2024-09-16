Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has given a detailed breakdown as to why Barcelona's financial struggles have actually helped the club on the pitch. The Spanish giants have struggled to replicate their success of the early 2010s in recent years and their pursuit of this has left the club in a sticky situation when it comes to balancing the books.

Expensive flops and the failure of the European Super League has meant that the Camp Nou outfit have had to pay the price of losing many of their star names, including Lionel Messi. However, former World Cup winner Fabregas believes there is one key area that this difficult period has helped improve.

Influx of Barcelona Youngsters a Result of Economic Problems

Fabregas believes their limitations in the transfer market has seen young players flourish

In an interview with the BBC, the former Arsenal captain explained how the fact that Barcelona can't spend loads of money in the transfer market has helped their young players develop into even stronger talents due to the demands placed on them. The 37-year-old stated:

"The concept of what it is to create a good young player at the right time. For example, we see [Kobbie] Mainoo for Manchester United and we say 'wow.' "Look at Barcelona. They had economic problems. By force, they had to start playing all the young players and look at them now. Four, five years later and they keep coming. Now, Hansi Flick keeps adding two or three more. Some of them, Lamine Yamal for example, are valued at €120 million. "This only happens when it's done by force. And it frustrates me a little bit because we say 'look at these young players,' but there could be more. Barcelona is forced to do it in the last couple of years, then all of a sudden, 10 young players, 16/17-years-old who can play for the first team. And everyone is like 'how amazing they are doing.' No, it's because they are forced because they don't have money to spend on big players."

Fabregas, who knows a thing or two about developing at the famous La Masia academy, saw his comments resurface after yet another teenage debut was handed out after Hector Fort made his first senior appearance for the club during their 4-1 victory over Girona last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The average age of Barcelona's squad this season is 23.9. Only Valencia have a younger squad in La Liga.

Lampard Punished for Developing Chelsea Youngsters

Fabregas says Blues benefitted in long-term but former manager suffered in his tenure

Further elaborating on his argument, the Spaniard suggested Frank Lampard was a victim of being forced to use academy stars during his first reign as Chelsea boss, something which would benefit the club in the long run. Likening the Englishman's time at Stamford Bridge to Xavi's at Barcelona, Fabregas said:

"In this process [developing young players], coaches need to pay the price sometimes. Look at Chelsea. They couldn't sign players because they were banned. Lampard started playing [Reece] James, [Tammy] Abraham, [Mason] Mount. Four or five young players who would be the future of Chelsea. "Who was sacrificed for that a little bit in the short term? It was Frank because of results."