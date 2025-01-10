Cesc Fabregas is an all-time Premier League and Spanish great and one of the best midfielders of the last 35 years. He came off the bench in the 2010 World Cup Final to feed in Andres Iniesta to score Spain’s winning goal against the Netherlands. As well as winning the Premier League with Chelsea, he also played for the all-conquering Barcelona that featured Lionel Messi.

In his career, Fabregas played alongside many fantastic footballers. Of course, Messi is almost always mentioned as the best by anyone who played alongside him. Yet there were other greats Fabregas shared the field with. The former Spanish international has named the four best players he played with other than the great Argentine.

Iker Casillas

Real Madrid and Spain

Iker Casillas is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. He was the captain of the Spain side that won three international tournaments in a row. That began with Euro 2008, which saw them win the World Cup for the first time in their history in 2010, before retaining the Euros in 2012. Fabregas was involved in all three of those tournaments, which explains why he chose the keeper.

"I am going to go for Iker Casillas for the moments that we shared."

He was also hugely influential for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League three times. While Spain played a very open passing game, Casillas was the bolted gate at the back to more often than not prevent them from conceding.

Carles Puyol

Barcelona and Spain

Like Casillas, Carles Puyol was part of the great Spain team of the twenty-first century. He scored the winner for Spain against Germany in the 2010 World Cup semi-final, as well as being a hugely reliable figure for Barcelona. Fabregas has total respect for how the defender went about his business for club and country:

"He was not the greatest football player, but I miss players that love defending, and they would go over the line to save a goal, and they are proper warriors. In terms of defending, being a warrior, a proper captain, proper team player, I'll pick Carles Puyol."

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona and Spain

Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest players of the twenty-first century. He was part of the special trio of Spanish midfielders that included Xavi and Sergio Busquets. When they played together it looked almost to get the ball back from them, such was their composure and vision.

"I love Xavi, I love David Silva, Patrick Vieira, Gilberto Silva, I had some great company there, but for me, Iniesta is the most complete. Passing the ball however you want and wherever you want, he will make it always good. He will make it look easy. He'll be surrounded by seven players and he'll not feel the pressure."

Thierry Henry

Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona

As a young player, Fabregas played alongside Thierry Henry at his peak. There is no doubt, Thierry Henry is one of the most technical players the Premier League has ever seen. Blessed with incredible pace, he would glide past opponents, then finish with composure and no small degree of style. It is fair to say, Arsenal have never really replaced him, and how could you, as Fabregas explains: