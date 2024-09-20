Cesc Fabregas has backed Arsenal to secure an important victory over Premier League title rivals Manchester City this weekend, with the former Gunners ace predicting a 2-1 away win for the North London giants.

Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Sunday to take on the reigning champions, months after they went toe to toe for the Premier League title, only for Mikel Arteta's side to lose out by two points.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign, taking 10 points from their first four matches and beating North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur without three of their key midfielders, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Mikel Merino.

Rice will be available for selection after serving his one-game suspension, while Odegaard and Merino remain out after picking up injuries earlier this month.

Man City, still unbeaten in their impressive start to the season, are targeting a fifth consecutive Premier League title, a feat never before accomplished in English football.

Both Premier League giants are going into Sunday’s fixture after goalless draws in the Champions League this week, with Man City being held by Inter Milan, and Arsenal returning from Atalanta with a point.

Gunners Icon Backs Arteta’s Side

‘There will be goals’

Fabregas, speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, said he is ‘pretty sure’ there will be goals when Arsenal visit Man City this time around, after last season’s fixture ended goalless. He backed Arsenal to secure a narrow victory:

“I’m going for a 1-2 to Arsenal. There will be goals, I’m sure.”

The Arsenal legend is optimistic the Gunners will come away with three points at the Etihad Stadium, in what would be a crucial win for their Premier League title hopes.

Last season, Arsenal secured a 1-0 victory over City in their first meeting at the Emirates, courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli’s winner.

A goalless draw at the Etihad saw the Gunners drop crucial points in the title race as they played rather conservative, allowing Man City to dominate possession while attempting to hit them on the counter.

Odegaard ‘Out for 12 Weeks’

Arsenal insider reveals

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard could be set to miss the next 12 weeks after picking up an ankle injury on international duty, in what would be a major blow for the Gunners, insider AFC Camden has claimed.

The 25-year-old suffered the setback in last week’s Nations League clash with Austria and needed crutches to return to London the following day.

Odegaard missed the North London derby win over rivals Tottenham and the Champions League opener against Atalanta, and could now be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Reports last week suggested the unfortunate ankle injury would see the Norway international miss a minimum of three weeks of action.

Arsenal's summer signing Mikel Merino, however, is nearing a return from injury.

Martin Odegaard Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected assists per 90 0.25 Pass accuracy % 77.4 Minutes played 254

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.