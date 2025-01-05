Cesc Fabregas named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as his toughest ever Premier League opponent. Fabregas enjoyed an illustrious career in the English top flight, starting out as a teenager with Arsenal, before making the switch to Chelsea, via a three-year spell with Barcelona, where he spent a further five seasons.

A World Cup winner with Spain, and two-time European champion, Fabregas spent 12 seasons of his career playing in the Premier League, winning it twice with the Blues, scoring 50 goals in 350 league appearances. But he would also create 117 more goals, which saw him finish his career having amounted the third-most assists in league history.

One of 15 players to have suited up for both the Blues and the Gunners, Fabregas is considered the second-best footballer to have played for both clubs, behind only former England left-back, and all-time great, Ashley Cole.

Having played on the biggest stages in Europe, Fabregas went up against some incredible - and world-class - midfield talent in his career, but Gerrard stood out to him above all else in the Premier League

Fabregas Named Gerrard as his Toughest Premier League Opponent

The two met 18 times across three separate competitions

When asked to name the toughest opponent he faced in the Premier League by SportBible, the Spaniard had just one England legend in mind - Gerrard. Fabregas would give high praise to his former opponent, saying that he had 'everything in his locker', which meant he was a threat on both sides of the ball, and as such, opponents had to be at the 'top of their game'.

I always felt he had everything in his locker. He could dictate play, he could score goals, get assists, make runs in behind. Offensively, he was very strong. You always felt that when you were coming up against him, you had to be at the top of your game otherwise you would be in trouble, because he was very consistent. He was always an eight, seven, eight, seven [out of 10]. For me, he was a role model and someone, looking back, I really appreciate playing against. I learned a lot from him.

In a span that lasted almost a decade across spells with Arsenal and Chelsea, he and Gerrard went to battle 18 times, meeting in the Premier League, League Cup and Champions League knockout stages.

Fabregas would end up on the winning side more often than not, winning eight of the contests, five of which came when he was plying his trade in north London. However, an additional win and a draw would follow with Chelsea, which had far greater ramifications - a place in the Carabao Cup final in 2015, one which they would go on to win.

But Gerrard would ultimately have the last laugh, captaining his Liverpool side to a Champions League victory in 2005 in dramatic fashion, the one trophy that evaded Fabregas in his career. Suiting up 710 times for his boyhood club, Gerrard is considered one of the greatest players to ever play for the Reds, having fired in 186 goals and assisted 155 others.

On the international stage, Gerrard was just as consistent, registering 44 goal in 114 appearances for the Three Lions to cement himself as one of the best English footballers of all time.

Steven Gerrard - Career Statistics Statistic Liverpool England Appearances 710 114 Goals 186 21 Assists 155 23

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 29/12/2024.