Cesc Fabregas, who hung his boots up in the summer of 2023, is widely considered as one of the most underrated midfielders of the Premier League era. A shining light for both Arsenal and Chelsea, the seasoned Spain international was technically sound, calm and composed on the ball and able to place the ball on a six pence for his darting teammates.

Over the years, the 36-year-old had the pleasure of playing with some of the English top flight’s best-ever players, but also the displeasure of playing against them, too. With that said, who makes his ‘ultimate’ Premier League XI?

Ahead of the top flight fixture between his two former sides, the former midfield general was asked that very question, and you can find out who he chose below. For context: the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney all miss out.

Cesc Fabregas' Ultimate Premier League XI Position Player Premier League clubs Premier League appearances Goalkeeper David Seaman Arsenal, Man City 344 Left-Back Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 384 Centre-Back John Terry Chelsea 492 Centre-Back Rio Ferdinand Man Utd, Leeds Utd, West Ham, QPR 503 Right-Back Kyle Walker Man City, Tottenham, Aston Villa 389 Left Midfield Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 236 Centre Midfield Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Man City 307 Centre Midfield Steven Gerrard Liverpool 504 Right Midfield Kevin de Bruyne/David Silva Man City, Chelsea/Man City 254/309 Striker Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 Striker Didier Drogba Chelsea 254

Revered for his cat-like approach to goalkeeping, England great David Seaman was integral to Arsenal’s success between the 1990s and the 2000s, picking up a trio of Premier League titles and an array of other silverware along the way. Seaman also made 75 appearances for England, playing key roles in major tournaments.

Some big names such as Peter Schmeichel and Petr Cech miss out – but Seaman is a solid pick in his own right. Across his career, the Englishman chalked up 344 Premier League appearances and managed to keep a whopping 141 clean sheets in that process. His numbers make him the sixth-best keeper in Premier League history in terms of clean sheets.

In many ways, Fabregas and Ashley Cole share a similar path, both starting out with Emirates Stadium outfit Arsenal before turning out for their London rivals Chelsea. Cole’s move was showered in controversy, but club allegiances aside, there’s no disputing the left-back’s undeniable talent, with him regarded as one of the best left-backs in English top flight history.

Together, their career highlight would be their FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United in the 2004/05 season, while plying their trade for the Gunners. One of nine players to have chalked up 100 caps for England, too, the former Roma man’s influence on the left-hand side of defence was unmatched.

Chelsea royalty John Terry, a player who Fabregas played against on 18 different occasions, got the nod over the likes of Tony Adams and Nemanja Vidic. Having added five Premier League titles to his collection before hanging up his boots in 2018, Barking-born Terry was known for his intelligent play and ball-playing abilities.

An astute defender, too, Terry’s tally of 78 England caps does not paint an accurate picture of his status among the game's very best – but his long-term stint as Blues captain does. In truth, there weren’t many aspects that he couldn’t turn his hand to and on the back of being one of the latest Premier League Hall of Fame inductees, it’s not unjust to say that Fabregas has made an excellent choice.

Partnering Terry in the centre of the back line is Rio Ferdinand, who played for a quartet of Premier League sides: Manchester United, Leeds United, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers. Best known for his days at the former, however, the now-pundit had a fearsome reputation for being one of the best in class.

An excellent passer of the ball, Ferdinand was one of the calmer heads during Sir Alex Ferguson’s success-ladened reign and always set my example, forming the bedrock of one of the best centre-back duos in football history. A six-time winner of England’s showpiece league, Ferdinand’s name will forever be etched into the annals of the Premier League.

One of a handful of players in Fabregas’ ‘ultimate’ Premier League XI who are still plying their trade in the game, Kyle Walker has the perfect combination of pace and power to strike fear into the deadliest of the nation’s forwards – and that’s before we even reached the depths of his trophy cabinet.

A popular figure at international level, too, the Manchester City speed demon has five Premier League trophies on his CV and is well-poised to add more on the basis that he remains as part of Pep Guardiola’s plans in the future. At 33, Walker is showing no signs of slowing down – quite literally – any time soon.

Who else? Cristiano Ronaldo may have slightly taken the paint off his Manchester United days with his second stint, but the world-beating nature of his first makes him a solid candidate for the left midfield spot. The Portuguese was integral to his side’s three league triumphs on the bounce between 2006/07 and 2008/09.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner picked up his first while at Old Trafford in 2008 and went on to become an even better player upon his departure. Despite that, he was still a frighteningly good prospect during his days in England and is still one of the best footballers in the world to this day.

If this was Roy Keane deciding, you could bet that Patrick Vieira wouldn’t be given a sniff – but Fabregas, who played 34 times alongside the Frenchman, opted for him to be his first central midfielder. And rightfully so – the midfield powerhouse showcased a host of world-class qualities: leadership, physicality and technical nous.

A skipper of the Gunners, too, Vieira was one of the first names on the team sheet under Arsene Wenger and his imposing size made the three-time Premier League champion such a difficult player to face. Energetic and combative, there were not many players that could match the influence he had over his 307-game stint at both Arsenal and Manchester City.

A Liverpool legend through and through, Steven Gerrard is the winner of the old-age debate between himself, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard in Fabregas’ eyes. Not only could the bruiser boss the engine room in every aspect but – when in need of a game-changing moment – Gerrard was the go-to guy.

A great tackler, passer and controller of the tempo, Gerrard was Liverpool’s shining light in some of their darker days and will always be considered one of the greatest midfielders of the Premier League. As one of the best players to have never won a league title, that doesn’t overshadow what a fantastic player and leader he was.

Fabregas found himself in between a rock and a hard place when choosing between Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva so he just picked both. His compatriot Silva was as technical as they came and is widely coveted as one of the greatest Spaniards to grace England’s top division – as is Fabregas in all fairness.

There wasn’t much that the pair couldn’t conjure up with the ball at their feet – and that could be said about De Bruyne, too, who has spearheaded five Premier League triumphs in eight seasons. It’s an incredible feat and one that is worthy of being given its flowers. The Belgian magician is simply one of a kind.

Thierry Henry, a man who encapsulated everything joyous about the beautiful game had to go in, right? The former Arsenal man, who played just north of 250 times for the club, was an absolute handful to deal with. Able to skip past players with ease or make an untraceable run behind the defence, the Frenchman had it all.

Mainly, he was a potent finisher with incredible technical ability, and both aspects were both imperative to Arsenal’s double of Premier League trophies in the early 2000s. Without the likes of Henry, the Premier League would look a lot different today thanks to his widespread influence on the game.

Finishing off what would be a devastating striking unit is Didier Drogba, who was a brute force in the truest sense. A ball-dozing centre forward with innate finishing ability, the Ivorian was – at times – unplayable. Instrumental in Chelsea’s rise to the top under Jose Mourinho, Drogba played 254 times in