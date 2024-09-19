Arsenal icon Cesc Fabregas revealed he was ‘shocked’ to learn that Thomas Partey and Jorginho made only two passes to each other during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, the Como head coach praised the midfielders for their ‘quality’ performance in the North London derby, despite their minimal link-up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Partey and Jorginho enjoyed a stellar Sunday afternoon as Arsenal overcame Spurs in a narrow victory, courtesy of Gabriel’s second-half header that put Mikel Arteta’s side on 10 points in the table, two behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Spanish tactician had to ring changes for the fixture, with midfielders Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino absent due to injuries and Declan Rice sitting out the game after picking up a red card in a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the international break.

A midfield trio of Partey, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz stepped up to the task, with the Italian international making his first Premier League appearance of the season and also being handed the captain’s armband in Odegaard’s absence.

Partey and Jorginho Stat Surprised Fabregas

‘Two quality players in a very good side’

Fabregas, speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, was full of praise for the Arsenal duo, who ‘shocked’ the former Barcelona ace with a surprising stat on Sunday afternoon:

“I mean, the fact that what they've just mentioned between Partey and Jorginho, only one pass to each other, this shocks me, I have to say. “Two quality players in a very, very good side that want to control the game’s possession, that they're two top midfielders, they only get one pass from each other is actually something that, wow, I didn't even realise or expect these type of numbers. “But still, they win, and they make things happen, and they get into the box, and everyone has a job.”

Partey, who was linked with an Emirates exit over the summer, has so far played every minute of the Premier League season and remains one of six Arsenal players to maintain this record, alongside David Raya, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Kai Havertz.

Jorginho, meanwhile, played his first minutes of the 2024/25 campaign and put in a huge effort on his first start of the season to help Arteta solve his midfield crisis for the time being.

Following the North London derby victory, Arsenal face Atalanta in the Champions League next, before a trip to the Etihad to clash with reigning champions Manchester City.

Arsenal ‘Join Race’ for Jamal Musiala

Man City and Liverpool also long-term admirers

Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to sign Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala, according to TBR Football.

The Premier League trio are reportedly eyeing a move for the Germany international next summer, once he enters the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Per the report, Bayern are confident of tying the 21-year-old to a new contract and are ‘working hard’ to reach an agreement before the English clubs enter the fray.

Musiala is coming off another impressive season in Germany, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances.

Jamal Musiala Bayern Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 10 6 Champions League 11 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.