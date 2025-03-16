Cesc Fabregas has delivered a strong verdict on Dele Alli's debut horror show for Serie A side Como 1907 against AC Milan. The English media covered his first professional appearance since February 2023 as he came off the bench at the San Siro, but his cameo lasted just ten minutes as he was sent off after catching Ruben Loftus-Cheek's achilles with his studs while chasing down his opponent.

It was a heartbreaking moment for the former Tottenham star, with ex-international teammate Kyle Walker seen pleading with the referee not to send Alli off on his return. Now, his manager has spoken out about the incident and has not held back with his thoughts on the 28-year-old.

Fabregas Says Alli 'Must Improve' After Sending Off

The Spaniard criticised the midfielder for leaving his team in a difficult situation

Speaking following the defeat to the Rossoneri, as per GOAL, Fabregas criticised Alli for his 'negative' impact off the bench, claiming that he left his teammates in a vulnerable position as they chased an equalising goal in Milan.

"Milan have world-class players, they are a good team. [Dele] is a player who scores goals, at this moment he has to improve a lot and it is a serious mistake for someone of his experience. He left the team in difficulty, that is the negative thing of the evening.

Fabregas went as far as to suggest that Alli was not initially scheduled to come on in the first place, as former Barcelona man Sergi Roberto was set to take to the field prior to the hosts taking the lead. With Roberto also trying to build his fitness levels, Fabregas decided it wasn't worth the risk and opted to bring on the Englishman as he provided more of a goal threat.

However, when reflecting on the decision and the red card, the Como boss claimed that Alli didn't even deserve the opportunity to step onto the pitch, as he had only been working with the team for a couple of weeks.

"It was at that moment when Milan went 2-1 up and Sergi Roberto was meant to come on, but I’d prefer to give him another two weeks to train so he can be ready to start against Empoli," the Spaniard explained.

"He [Alli], perhaps didn’t deserve this opportunity because he has only been working with us for two weeks."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The sending off against Milan was Alli's first since 2017.

Alli's Abysmal Como Debut By Numbers

Things couldn't have gotten much worse for the midfielder

Alli's ten-minute cameo is one that the player will want to forget about as soon as possible, but it is surely one that he can only improve on. After joining the game in the 81st minute, he made just four touches but was able to at least complete 100% of his three passes.

Having been brought on for his attacking threat, the Englishman failed to muster an attempt on goal, nor did he win his only ground duel on the night before his one attempted tackle on Loftus-Cheek, with whom he was part of the 2018 World Cup squad, saw him sent for an early bath.

Alli has spoken on numerous occasions of his desire to impress new England boss Thomas Tuchel and believes he is good enough to return to the international fold in time for the 2026 World Cup – going as far as to set that as a reminder on his phone every day. However, it appears that the midfielder has plenty more work to do before getting close to what would be an emotional comeback for the Three Lions.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore - accurate as of 16/03/2025.