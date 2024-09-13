Key Takeaways Cesc Fabregas has revealed what set Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry apart from all of his other teammates.

Fabregas lined up with Henry at Arsenal and then Messi at Barcelona.

Both players are regarded as two of the finest footballers of the 21st century, and Fabregas believes a special trait allowed them to excel.

While there are plenty of incredible footballers that have graced the beautiful game throughout its history, there are very few who manage to set themselves apart from the rest. Whether it's for possessing a very specific skill or attribute, or for their attitude, some stars just stand out.

Two players who are comfortably head and shoulders above some of their peers are Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi, and it's as a result of them sharing a quality. The former is considered the greatest footballer to ever play in the Premier League, while the latter is regarded as the greatest footballer ever, period.

Both men stood out to Cesc Fabregas, who shared a changing room with each of them at Arsenal and Barcelona respectively. Despite being surrounded by some of the best talent in the world throughout his career, the former midfielder recently revealed on an episode of The Rest is Football Podcast that it was Henry and Messi that set themselves apart from everyone else due to the incredible trait that he saw in them that he didn't see in anyone else.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Debate Answered by 16 Premier League Stars Trent Alexander--Arnold, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes are among the players that have had their say.

Messi and Henry Shared a Sense of Power

Fabregas never saw it in anyone else

There's no denying that figures like Eden Hazard and Dennis Bergkamp were special. They were very talented footballers and Fabregas was blessed to have had the opportunity to play alongside them. They weren't quite Henry or Messi, though, and those two really set themselves apart in the eyes of the former midfielder due to the level of power that they had. Speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, he revealed as much:

"Thierry [Henry] I think together with Lionel Messi are the two players who I felt much stronger when I was on a football pitch. It is like saying 'Okay, this could not be my day, the team could not play well' but you know you will always have Thierry Henry there to save the day. There were games in the later part of my career, let's say the last 8-10 years, I didn't feel that any game was easy. "Maybe when you are playing with Messi you can feel the confidence that he will make something special, but always with Thierry. We were playing Everton at home and we were in the tunnel at Highbury before stepping onto the pitch and it is difficult to explain because I don't want it to sound weird or arrogant. But I just knew we were going to win. That was the power of having Thierry there. I only ever felt this with him and Leo."

The two just had a winning mentality that dragged their teams through some of the toughest times and that wasn't anything that Fabregas had seen in any of his other teammates. It certainly helps that they were also two of the greatest footballers of all-time too.

Thierry Henry is an Arsenal Legend

He's one of the Premier League's greatest ever players

Having arrived at Arsenal as a 16-year-old prospect in 2003, Fabregas got to witness Henry's greatness first-hand during his formative years. He slowly emerged into the first team and developed as the Frenchman was running roughshod over English football. Henry had first arrived at the Gunners back in 1999 and became one of the best players on the planet at that point.

In total, he spent eight years with Arsenal and became their greatest player in their history during that time. He was electric and unlike anyone that had ever been in the Premier League before. These days, he's regarded as the best footballer to ever play in the Premier League. He was capable of magic and Fabregas was fortunate enough to really kickstart his career alongside the talismanic forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry scored 228 goals in 377 games

Lionel Messi is Regarded as the GOAT

His career is unmatched

If Henry is the greatest Premier League player of all-time, then Messi has him beat. The Argentine is regarded by many to be the greatest footballer in the history of the sport and for good reason. Bursting onto the scene at Barcelona, he's been terrorising defenders for nearly two decades now.

Messi put up numbers that previously seemed unfathomable. Fabregas joined Barcelona in 2011 and he was there to witness one of the greatest years in anyone's career as the Argentine scored a ridiculous 91 goals throughout the calendar year. They spent several years together and won multiple league titles along the way. Even at times when Barcelona struggled, Messi would drag them over the line and Fabregas recognised that.