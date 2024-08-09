Highlights CF Montréal has agreed a deal to acquire Canadian youth international Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Toronto FC will receive up to $1.3m GAM and retains a sell-on clause.

Marshall-Rutty, 20, gets a fresh start in Montréal after making 83 first team appearances for TFC.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti first reported the deal.

Toronto will receive $850,000 GAM initially with add-ons that could take the deal up to $1.3 million GAM. Toronto also retains a sell-on clause. The move gives a talented young player a fresh start while Toronto receives one of the biggest trades for a homegrown in league history and retains a sell-on clause.

The deal was submitted before Thursday night's transfer window deadline for Canadian clubs.

Marshall-Rutty, 20, is a talented wide player who can play wingback or winger. He was viewed among Canada's brightest teenage talents as he broke into Toronto's first team and had training stints with both Liverpool and Arsenal. He's already accrued 83 first team appearances for Toronto. He hasn't quite made the leap as expected just yet, but he's in the midst of his best professional season yet, with one goal and four assists in 22 appearances (1,029 minutes) as a wingback in John Herdman's 3-4-2-1 system.

CF Montréal also plays three at the back. He should get consistent playing time under head coach Laurent Courtois, who is known for his ability to develop players. He was previously head coach of the Columbus Crew's second team which saw the likes of Patrick Schulte, Mo Farsi, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Sean Zawadkzi and more graduate into the first team.

Toronto has Federico Bernardeschi, Richie Laryea, Tyrese Spicer and Kobe Franklin as options at wingback. Toronto had a conversation with Marshall-Rutty when Montréal approached the club over a potential deal and the player was interested in the move, as he's likely to find more playing time there.