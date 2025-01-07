CF Montreal have acquired forward Giacomo Vrioni from the New England Revolution , sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The deal was first reported by Seth Macomber.

Vrioni will no longer occupy a designated player spot for the Revs. The 26-year-old attacker had his best season in MLS last year with 12 goals and three assists in just over 2,500 minutes across all competitions. He joined New England in 2023 from Juventus as a DP.

The center forward has six caps with the Albanian national team.

Montréal have plenty of room under the salary cap to make additions, with Vrioni arriving shortly after forward Matias Coccoro left on loan to Atlas. Forward Josef Martinez also departed the club this winter.

The club were busy in the summer, adding key starters Caden Clark and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, among others.

New England have had a complete overhaul to their roster this winter, with Vrioni the latest to leave. He will be the 18th player to depart since the end of last season, in which the Revs finished second-bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Revs have reloaded already, adding 10 players plus the return of Noel Buck from his loan at Southampton. At least three of the new additions are penciled in as starters, led by center forward Leo Campana and center backs Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos.