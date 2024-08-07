Highlights CF Montréal have agreed a deal to acquire midfielder Caden Clark in a trade with Minnesota United, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Clark has made 23 appearances for Minnesota during the 2024 season.

Montréal see Clark as an attacking midfielder and believe he has a higher ceiling to reach.

The move gives Clark a fresh start in Montréal, who believe the 21-year-old still has another level he can reach. Minnesota use the deal to free up some salary cap space as the club continues to evolve the roster under sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad and head coach Eric Ramsay.

Clark has made 23 appearances for Minnesota in 2024, though lately many have come at wingback in Ramsay's three-back system after initially playing further up the field. Clark's versatility helped get him on the field, but he never seemed like a natural fit as a wingback.

Clark broke through at the New York Red Bulls as an attacking midfielder. Montréal view him primarily playing there in their 3-4-2-1 formation, or perhaps as a No. 8 if needed. But either way, they want him in the middle of the field.

His breakout with RBNY earned him a transfer to RB Leipzig in 2021, but Clark never made a senior debut for the German side, being loaned back to the Red Bulls twice and to Danish side Vendsyssel FF before joining Minnesota.

Clark secured the transfer to Leipzig after generating plenty of buzz with his start for the NY Red Bulls, notching seven goals and three assists in his first 1,800 minutes for the MLS club. But he never found the same production on his future loan stints back in New York.

Montréal has had success trading for players within MLS and maximizing their potential, particularly with the likes of Djordje Mihailovic, Alistair Johnston, Bryce Duke and more.

Both clubs are still in playoff contention in their respective conferences: Minnesota sit 9th in the Western Conference, while Montréal are 11th in the East.