CF Montreal fired head coach Laurent Courtois on Monday morning, the first MLS club to make a coaching change in the 2025 season.

Courtois had been in charge for little more than a season, debuting on opening day of 2024. He made it five games into 2025, with the club losing four. Montréal have played only road games.

Marco Donadel has been named interim manager. Donadel ended his playing career with Montréal and returned to the club this winter as an assistant coach.

Last season, Courtois led the club to the wild card game in the playoffs, regarded as a successful debut season for the manager who inherited a team in flux. It was Courtois' first year as a first-team manager, with the rising coach previously having taken charge of Columbus Crew's second team.

Montréal are routinely among the lowest-spending teams in the league and rarely utilize their Designated Player slots. For instance, FC Cincinnati spent $28 million in transfer fees to sign Kevin Denkey and Evander to remake their attack, while Atlanta United spent $44 million to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almiron and Alexey Miranchuk.

Montréal acquired DP forward Giacomo Vrioni in a trade with New England, as the Revolution just wanted to get rid of Vrioni. He was carrying an injury and is yet to debut. He is their only DP. Last season, Victor Wanyama was their only DP. They have not spent a transfer fee on a DP in years.

No matter who the coach is, they will be handcuffed by a lack of basic investment as the gap between the highest- and lowest-spending MLS clubs gets bigger.

Heading into this season, Courtois wouldn't have been considered among the candidates to be the first manager fired, but that would disregard the club's history. Montréal have not had a manager enter a third full season on the job in their MLS history — let alone complete a third year.

Even when things were good under Wilfried Nancy, he lasted only two seasons. It was almost shorter than that, as an argument between the manager and owner Joey Saputo that had Nancy on the brink of resignation during their hugely successful 2022 season.

This is the pattern for CF Montréal. Since 2018, the club have had seven different managers: Remi Garde, Wilmer Cabrera, Thierry Henry, Nancy, Hernan Losada, Courtois and now Donadel.

Mauro Biello came closest to getting a third season. He finished the 2015 season as interim manager before getting the full-time job and completing two full seasons thereafter. He was fired the day after the 2017 season ended.

What now in Montreal?

On the field, Montréal have two more games on the long road trip to start the season before their home opener on April 12 against Charlotte FC . The season is a long way from over and any club starting the year on an eight-game road trip should expect growing pains.

Donadel's first task is picking a system and best starting lineup, improving performances as they get to home games.

Caden Clark, Prince Owusu and Bryce Duke make up the attacking trio, while rising Ukraine youth international Hennadii Synchuk is awaiting his debut. In defense, a nucleus of George Campbell, Jalen Neal and Joel Waterman is a good starting point.

Talented academy graduates like Nathan Saliba and Aleksandr Guboglo are key players as well.

Off the field, Donadel will get the chance to impress decision-makers and be in the mix for the job long-term. The timing of him being brought back to the club this winter and then immediately being named interim manager, with the rest of the coaching staff remaining intact, and a quick trigger to dismiss Courtois suggests perhaps the executives were prepared for this contingency.

If they look outside the organization, there are plenty of interesting candidates available, but Montréal do not spend enough money, or have enough sway, to be in the mix for a top name like Jim Curtin.

Long-time Portland Timbers manager Gio Savarese has wanted to get back into coaching. Given he's interviewed for several other jobs but ultimately didn't get any, maybe he would consider Montréal. Former FC Dallas interim manager Peter Luccin has a developmental background that Montréal values, while also having the added benefit of speaking French.