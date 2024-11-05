After a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the New England Revolution on August 24, CF Montreal ’s season seemed over. Except they didn’t quit and surged up the Eastern Conference standings to the eighth spot.

Montréal lost the wild card game against Atlanta United , so their season extended just an extra few days. Still, at the nadir near the end of August, it was a positive step. Year One under Laurent Courtois ended strong, while a busy summer window looks strong in retrospect.

The underlying numbers were very bad — 23rd in MLS in expected goals and 28th in expected goals against — but they found a way into the postseason. Now what the club needs is a little stability and following a plan to take the next step.

This offseason is crucial. Positive momentum continued or back to the basement of the East?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Laurent Courtois

Chief Soccer Officer: Gabriel Gervais

The Good

CF Montréal are among the best in MLS at acquiring young talent from within the league and giving them a platform to succeed. The latest example came via a summer acquisition of Caden Clark, a once highly-rated talent breaking through who completely lost his way.

Clark was excellent in his minutes with Montréal, delivering four goals and four assists in 675 regular season minutes. He hadn’t scored four goals combined since June 2021.He blossomed as Bryce Duke did as well, with the attacking midfielder key to the club getting into the playoffs.

Center forward Josef Martinez was, as well, with this unlikely trio leading the way for Montréal. The MLS legend had 11 goals in 1,373 minutes this year and looked the best we’ve seen of him since a devastating knee injury in 2020. Will he be back in 2025?

Nathan Saliba is one of the league’s best young players, full stop. The central midfielder was a revelation in 2024. He won’t be here much longer.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has the chance to realize his big potential with the club following a summer trade with Toronto FC . There are good individual defenders, like Joel Waterman and rising center backs Fernando Alvarez and George Campbell, even if the team defending was awful in 2024.

The Bad

Clark popped down the stretch, ditto for Martinez. Is a front three of Clark, Martinez and Duke enough to propel an MLS playoff team in 2025? In a conference with Lionel Messi , Cucho Hernandez, Lucho Acosta, Facundo Torres, Christian Benteke and Emil Forsberg?

For Clark in particular, what if his form down the stretch isn’t sustainable?

Is there an improved 2025 for key 2024-signings Dominic Iankov (2G/2A in 700 mins) and Matias Coccaro (4G/1A in 900 mins)?

How many players in Montréal’s current first choice XI would comfortably start for more than half of the teams in MLS? It’s not many. The talent deficit may be too much to overcome without a couple big improvements.

The problem is big improvements cost money and Montréal was far and away the lowest spending team in MLS. Their only two players making above $1 million may leave this winter.

Montréal hasn't exactly been the beacon of ambition. Why would anyone believe they’re about to up their spend in 2025?

Flexibility

Very safely assuming Victor Wanyama isn’t coming back as his contract expires, Montréal could add two designated players.

What will happen with Martinez? Montréal hold a club option for 2025. They also have an option on Lassi Lappalainen. That’s three of their four highest-paid players. There could be big-time change at the top of the roster.

If a transfer of Saliba to Europe comes this winter, Montréal will have another boost of allocation money to spend, which they often have to acquire players from within the league. It is their most successful recruitment strategy.

Offseason Priorities

Off the field, following the departure of sporting director Olivier Renard, former Columbus Crew exec Corey Wray worked for the club in a consultancy role. They better hope they’ve convinced him to stick around full-time in a more official role leading the front office.

For whoever does take over as CSO, convincing ownership to give them the budget for just one big-money signing would be a great start. Even the San Jose Earthquakes spent a $6 million fee to sign Hernan Lopez this year.

They can still be a low-spending team that makes a splash every so often.

If the club believes one or both of Iankov/Coccaro will come good, maybe the attack has enough options. Central midfield and central defense are two key areas needed for improvement.