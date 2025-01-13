Summary WWE is getting prepared for its second week on Netflix after a successful debut.

Chad Gable set for a match against a mysterious opponent on Raw.

A potential Gable rival shoots on X about a quick, easy fight.

As WWE prepares for their second Raw on Netflix, an interesting match has led to lots of speculation within the WWE Universe. Chad Gable has a mystery opponent booked in, and with numerous possibilities, a potential rival has fired shots at the American Made man on X.

WWE's start to life on Netflix went as well as the company could've imagined. A debut Raw that blended stars of the past with stars of the present, there was lots to enjoy, alongside some low moments. Moving on to their second week on Netflix, normal service should resume as WWE looks to build on the Road to WrestleMania.

With a new Intercontinental Women's Champion set to be crowned, the intrigue for Raw lies elsewhere. Last week, American Made's Gable demanded Adam Pearce book him a match against a world-class Luchadore, and with that mystery opponent set to be revealed tonight, WWE's Vacant X account has thrown his hat in the ring for the match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE Vacant is a former 45-time World Champion.

WWE Vacant Shoots on Gable

Legendary X account throws their hat in the ring for Raw

A running joke on wrestling social media, WWE's Vacant account plays the role of the opponent in every mysterious graphic. When surprises are planned, WWE will use the grey silhouette of a wrestler, a silhouette that many have come to know and love. An account that boasts nearly 50,000 followers, their commitment to the gimmick has seen them become associated with the infamous silhouette.

Popping up whenever WWE use the image, they didn't miss a beat when it was revealed that Gable would be facing a mystery opponent on Raw. Quote tweeting the match announcement, the account posted a hilarious message that has amassed over 10k likes on X. Using Gable's past character against him, WWE Vacant tweeted:

"I promise not to make this match very long. My plans are to keep it shorty, G. #RawOnNetflix"

Gable's Mystery Opponent Revealed

An AEW talent is set to trade Wednesday's for Raw

Referencing the American Made man's troubling past as Shorty G, a happy-go-lucky character who was defined by his height, the WWE Universe will be relieved to find out who the real opponent of Gable is. Despite being a former 45-time World Champion, WWE Vacant won't be entering the ring tonight, better yet, it is expected to be a new debut from AEW.

With numerous teases having occurred over the past weeks on Raw, it was revealed on Netflix that Penta was WWE-bound. As his name lit up across the graphic of his infamous Lucha mask, the former AEW Tag Team Champion received a raucous reception from the Intuit Dome. Already adored by the WWE Universe, even Triple H conceded that the fans were correct in who they assumed would be debuting.

With a debut set for Raw against Gable, a talent with a huge 2025 ahead of them, Penta is sure to set the WWE alight. A match that could steal the show, the WWE Universe will have to wait a little longer until they get to see WWE Vacant in the ring.