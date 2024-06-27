Highlights Chad Johnson believes, based on style of play, that Fred Taylor is the greatest running back in NFL history.

Taylor made just one Pro Bowl and appeared on only one All-Pro team, but ranks 17th all-time in rushing yards.

He may not be a widely-recognized player, but Taylor's career should earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the years ahead.

He may not be an active NFL player anymore, but Chad Johnson still makes plenty of headlines. After vociferously telling people to learn a second-year wide receiver's name earlier this week, the former Cincinnati Bengals star has done so again through conversation about the greatest running backs in league history.

When he and Shannon Sharpe discussed their G.O.A.T. on a recent episode of their Nightcap podcast, "Ochocinco" strayed far from the usual candidates and chose Jacksonville Jaguars' legend Fred Taylor due to his "style of play." He followed up by including Eric Dickerson, while Sharpe anointed Barry Sanders.

Taylor, the No. 9 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, enjoyed a thirteen-year career with the Jags and New England Patriots. He finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season -- behind Randy Moss and Peyton Manning -- but earned just one All-Pro and Pro Bowl appearance in his time. However, accolades don't tell his full story.

Fred Taylor Was And Has Been Vastly Underrrated

He somehow isn't in the Hall of Fame

When he retired in 2010, Taylor owned the 15th-most rushing yards (11,695) in NFL history. In the succeeding thirteen seasons, just Frank Gore (16,000) and Adrian Peterson (14,918) have surpassed his mark. Those two are also the only running backs with more rushing yards than Taylor who aren't enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, likely because they aren't yet eligible for it.

Career Rushing Yardage Leaders - NFL History Player Seasons Rush Yards HOF? Emmitt Smith 15 18,355 Yes Walter Payton 13 16,726 Yes Frank Gore 16 16,000 No Barry Sanders 10 15,269 Yes Adrian Peterson 15 14,918 No Curtis Martin 11 14,101 Yes LaDainian Tomlinson 11 13,684 Yes Jerome Bettis 13 13,662 Yes Eric Dickerson 11 13,259 Yes Tony Dorsett 12 12,739 Yes Jim Brown 9 12,312 Yes Marshall Faulk 12 12,279 Yes Edgerrin James 11 12,246 Yes Marcus Allen 16 12,243 Yes Franco Harris 13 12,120 Yes Thurman Thomas 13 12,074 Yes Fred Taylor 13 11,695 No

When you dig into his per-year averages, Taylor's numbers aren't on the level of some of the backs above him. In large part, those are due to injuries that plagued him across his final three seasons. During his first decade in the league, Taylor posted 12,987 of his 14,079 scrimmage yards and 69 of his 74 touchdowns. His 84.4 rushing yards per game over that stretch would rank 10th-best all-time and be a better average than all but five of the runners in front of him on the career leaderboard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among players with more career rushing yards, Taylor's 4.6 yards per carry average sits behind only Barry Sanders and Jim Brown.

The biggest knock on Taylor's case for Canton is his lack of All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. Unfortunately for him, he played in a golden age of running backs. Of the 16 guys above him on the all-time yardage list, 10 were active for at least one of the years Taylor spent in the league.

Taylor's perception was and is also unfairly hampered by his locale. When you're plying your trade in Jacksonville, but guys in New York and California are performing, you have to go nuclear to stand out from the crowd. The Jags were also a playoff team just twice after his first two seasons, further pushing him down in the pecking order.

It took Tony Boselli more than 15 years to earn his induction as Jacksonville's first Hall of Famer in 2022. Taylor reached the 15-man finalist stage for the first time last year following five appearances in the semifinalist group, indicating his candidacy is gaining steam.

He may not get to make a speech during Hall of Fame weekend in 2025. He may not get to do so in 2030. But Taylor's time is coming. And when it does, he'll finally receive the flowers he deserves from a league that has overlooked him since he arrived.

Source: Nightcap Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.