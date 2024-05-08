Highlights Former NFL star Chad Johnson predicts the Miami Dolphins WR trio will make NFL history in 2024.

Only five teams have ever done what Johnson believes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham. Jr. are going to do next season.

The Dolphins will need to involve Beckham Jr. more than their past No. 3 receivers in order to accomplish Johnson's goal.

There may be no human on the planet more optimistic about the Miami Dolphins' offense this upcoming season than former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Following Miami's signing of Odell Beckham Jr. last Friday, Johnson let the world know he's not just expecting big things from Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle next year, but something historic. He believes the trio will become the sixth-ever threesome to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in 2024 (via Nightcap):

Remember the [Arizona Cardinals]?... If we get that again this year, in Miami, remember I told you first. Remember I told you Odell, Tyreek and Jaylen Waddle will all have 1,000 yards, just like the Cardinals.

The three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl receiver's comments came on Saturday's edition of "Nightcap", a show he hosts alongside Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas. The three stars discuss sports happenings late-night on YouTube throughout the week, except Tuesdays and Fridays.

Only 5 Trios Have Surpassed 1,000 Receiving Yards

12 others have come close to earning the same distinction

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There is no minimizing the boldness of Johnson's assertion. Even with the increased reliance on aerial attacks in the NFL over the past decade-plus, no team has had three 1,000-yard receivers since the Cardinals in 2008, when they made a surprising run to and nearly won Super Bowl 43 after becoming the fifth team to accomplish the feat.

Trios With 1,000 Receiving Yards - NFL History Team QB WR1 WR2 WR3 1980 Chargers Dan Fouts John Jefferson Kellen Winslow (TE) Charlie Joiner 1989 Redskins Mark Rypien Gary Clark Art Monk Ricky Sanders 1995 Falcons Jeff George Eric Metcalf Bert Emanuel Terance Mathis 2004 Colts Peyton Manning Reggie Wayne Marvin Harrison Sr. Brandon Stokley 2008 Cardinals Kurt Warner Larry Fitzgerald Anquan Boldin Steve Breaston

While the first four teams got the job done with all three receiving options playing 14 games or more, Arizona did so with Anquan Boldin missing four contests, including the final two of the regular season. This helped Breaston, who only reached the mark after a Cardinals' interception allowed him to haul in a seven-yard completion while leading by 13 with less than a minute remaining in their Week 17 finale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The '04 Colts are the lone team among the quintet to have each member of their receiving trio also record double-digit touchdowns. Harrison Sr. (15), Wayne (12), and Stokley (10) helped Peyton Manning (49) break Dan Marino's single-season passing touchdown total (48) the same year.

Surprisingly, a dozen other squads—including three in the 2012 season—have had three players exceed 900 receiving yards in a single campaign. The 2023 Minnesota Vikings, with Justin Jefferson (1,074), T.J. Hockenson (960), and Jordan Addison (911), are one of them.

In the 1990 and 1991 seasons, the Houston Oilers nearly pulled off the 1,000-yard trio in back-to-back years. Haywood Jeffires and Drew Hill were able to surpass the four-digit total in both seasons, but fellow receiver Ernest Givens fell tantalizingly short (979 yards in '90, 996 yards in '91) each time.

The closest any team has come to doing so since the Cardinals was in 2019, when Keenan Allen (1,199) and Mike Williams (1,001) of the Los Angeles Chargers cleared the threshold while running back Austin Ekeler (993) finished seven yards shy.

If the Dolphins make a concerted effort to involve their WR3 more moving forward, their talented group may just be able to make Johnson's prediction come true. Hill has topped 1,700+ in both of his seasons with Miami and Waddle has posted 1,000+ yard seasons in each of his three years in the NFL, so the only question mark is OBJ, who hasn't reached that threshold since 2019.

