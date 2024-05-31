Highlights Chad Ochocinco can mentor young Bengals players on both offense & defense.

Josh Newton may start on special teams due to tough cornerback competition.

Newton should focus on seizing limited opportunities to prove his worth.

In a recent video released by the Cincinnati Bengals, legendary wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is seen lining up against rookie cornerback Josh Newton at OTAs. Ochocinco races off the line to begin the rep, and is promptly stuffed by Newton.

Newton’s teammates celebrate, and the two have a playful dialogue in front of the camera. Newton, 23, being half of 46-year-old Ochocino’s age certainly helps, but it’s exciting to come out on top against a legend nonetheless.

This is especially true for Newton, who was selected in the fifth round at 149th overall coming out of TCU. Expectations clearly aren’t as high for him as some of the draft’s top corners, but he seems to have a stamp of approval from one of Cincinnati’s best.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time the Cincinnati Bengals drafted a Pro Bowler outside the first or second round was Geno Atkins in 2010, with a fourth-round pick.

Aside from the boost of confidence in Newton, Bengals fans can also celebrate the fact that Ochocinco is at OTAs. Having that level of experience around is always helpful, no matter how strong your coaching staff may be.

Ochocinco’s Impact

The importance of having elite talent on hand

Despite being deep into retirement, Ochocinco can still do a lot for Cincinnati on a yearly basis. His presence at OTAs is a prime example of this.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ochocinco can certainly teach the current receivers a thing or two. With both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins being absent thus far, as questions about their contract situations persist, developing the young receivers on the team is more crucial than ever.

The majority of contract disputes end up working themselves out, especially when they involve superstar players. It may be difficult for Cincinnati to hang on to both primary wide receivers though, meaning one of their young pass-catchers may soon have big shoes to fill.

The Bengals seem to have been quietly aware of this possibility over the past few years, as they’ve accumulated a pool of young receivers. This includes Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones, and Andrei Iosivas. While inexperienced, proper development could allow any of these three to take over the WR2 spot.

Cincinnati Bengals Secondary Wide Receivers Player Draft Year Picked Career Starts Career Receptions Jermaine Burton 2024 80th N/A N/A Charlie Jones 2023 131st 0 7 Andrei Iosivas 2023 206th 1 15

Outlook for Newton in 2024

What to expect from the rookie fifth-rounder

Just as he helps out the offense, Ochocinco can help prepare defensive players just as well. Iron sharpens iron, and that doesn’t seem to be lost on the Cincinnati coaching staff. Allowing Newton and other young corners to take reps against Ochocinco will prepare them for facing some of the best in the game.

Newton isn’t slated to see a ton of action in his rookie season, but we’ve seen on countless occasions how that can change in an instant. Unexpectedly strong performances in his opportunities, or a simple injury higher up on the depth chart could give Newton a chance in year one.

The projected starting corners for the Bengals are D.J. Turner II and Cam Taylor-Britt. If either one was to surprisingly lose their starting role, it’s more likely it would be Dax Hill or Mike Hilton taking over. Safe to say, Newton might have to wait a while.

This isn’t a poor reflection of Newton, but rather, the result of a deep cornerback room. Newton was a fifth-rounder after all, meaning expectations shouldn’t be that high. As is true for many late-round rookies, he’ll have to earn his keep in limited opportunities.

It wouldn’t be shocking if a majority of these opportunities came on special teams. Newton’s prospect profile on NFL.com has him projected as an average backup or special teamer. It’s an unexciting reality, but one that promises chances to grow.

Coaches often harp on the importance of special teamers. Players willing to hustle in the third realm of the game are rewarded with more playing time at their primary position. It’s not uncommon for players to develop from a special teams guy into a well-rounded starter.

Realistically, not much should be expected from Newton in year one. His season will be about maximizing opportunities, which he’s already done in his rep against Ochocinco. We’ll see how the confidence earned in that moment carries over to the rest of camp, and the season that follows.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.