Highlights Jayden Reed impressed in his rookie year with a team-high 64 catches, catching Chad Johnson's attention.

Despite being overshadowed by other rookie wideouts in the 2023 NFL Draft, Reed was the go-to target for the Packers offense.

With a young core and a strong end to the 2023 season, the team and Reed are poised to continue producing and improving.

Former Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Chad Johnson is one of the best pass catchers to ever lace them up.

On Monday, he took to social media to share his profanity-laced belief that NFL fans should take the time to get to know Green Bay Packers second-year receiver Jayden Reed.

In his debut campaign, Reed impressed by tallying 64 catches, 793 yards, and eight touchdowns en route to the Packers going 9-8 and making it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round.

His totals led the team in all categories and were impressive enough to capture the attention of the three-time All-Pro and Cincinnati Bengals legend. The 24-year-old has already received praise from teammates, but earning praise from outside eyes speaks volumes.

Reed Had a Quiet But Stellar Rookie Campaign

Can the slot receiver take it to another level in Year 2?

With the wide receiver room largely overhauled from the 2022 season, the Packers were looking for someone from their young wide receiver room to step up and produce consistently. The hope was for that to be Christian Watson, but durability issues with his hamstrings resulted in missed time. Instead, the team found their go-to target in second-round draft pick Jayden Reed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Reed set a Packers' rookie record for catches in a season with 64. He was also the first rookie wideout to lead the team in catches and receiving yards since Sterling Sharpe did so in 1988.

In a year when rookie pass catchers like Puka Nacua, Sam LaPorta, Rashee Rice, and many others hit the ground running, it could have been easy for Reed to go under the radar with his play. Still, the Michigan State product was the safety blanket for Jordan Love and had tons of involvement in the team's game plan, fully capitalizing on those opportunities.

Reed 2023 Rookie WR Ranks Category Reed Rank Targets 94 6th Receptions 64 6th Yards 793 5th TDs 8 2nd Yards/Reception 12.4 6th 1st Downs 32 6th Catch % 68.1 4th Success Rate 51.1 7th

With such a young core, it's hard to imagine that the ball club won't build on their momentum from 2023, and the offense was scorching hot through the back half of the season. Assuming Love and the surrounding offense can continue to perform, Reed will be in a great position to build on his rookie performance.

There are plenty of young talented pass catchers around the NFL, but to capture the attention of legends isn't easy. For Reed to have caught Ochocinco's eye, it shows he's on the right track.

