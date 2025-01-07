The prospective Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul boxing exhibition, which is rumored to cost $500 million at minimum, has once again been blasted by UFC legend Chael Sonnen. This time, the fight analyst and former UFC title challenger, branded the prospect of an unofficial bout between them a "scam."

Though both fighters have hinted about the fight on their respective social media accounts, nothing official has been announced. The bout, according to McGregor himself, was going to be financed by the Ambani family and would take place in India. However, nobody from the Ambani family has confirmed they plan to fund the entire show.

The rumor also appears to have escalated when a parody account on X amplified the fight, claiming each athlete was going to receive a whopping $250 million for participating. Though McGregor retweeted the parody account, all is not what it seems. Now, UFC icon Sonnen has chimed in once again to downplay the prospect of this event ever happening.

Logan Paul & Conor McGregor's professional boxing records (as of 07/01/25) Logan Paul Conor McGregor Fights 1 1 Wins 0 0 Losses 1 1 No contests 0 0

Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul 'is Flawed'

That's according to Chael Sonnen, who said McGregor's market value is nowhere near $250 million