Highlights UFC legend Chael Sonnen was one of many that questioned Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303 through injury, suggesting he may be in rehab instead.

When revealing photos of his injury, McGregor made sure to mention Sonnen in his tweet, so that the now-pundit could see it was clearly an injury that had prevented the fight from going ahead.

Now, Sonnen has hit back at McGregor, calling him a 'little b****' in the process.

Former UFC superstar, Chael Sonnen, has come out publicly to give his two pence on Conor McGregor and his withdrawal from the bout with Michael Chandler, which was scheduled for the 29th of June.

Sonnen initially claimed that the Irish fighter was in rehab and not genuinely injured, therefore, that was the reason he withdrew from the fight. After said claim was made, the rumours were quickly squashed by the head representative of Team McGregor, Karen Kessler. She had denied all rumours that rehab was the reason McGregor was not going to share the Octagon with Chandler later this month.

McGregor also took it upon himself to respond to the rumours created by Sonnen, sharing a few graphic images of a broken pinky toe and an x-ray, while captioning the now-deleted tweet: “Chael, shut your pie hole, hoe. You tap from ground and pound."

Chael Sonnen Reacts to Conor McGregor's Broken Toe

Chael Sonnen, who owns the record for most control time in UFC history, responded to McGregor in a video by saying: “He refused my compliment, my compliment was that he had the strength to seek help. He responded with, 'listen to me who had to pull out of a borderline illegal fist fight opposite Michael Chandler who is one tough son of a b**** because my pinky toe is discoloured.'

“You can listen to my account, which builds and helps Conor McGregor, or you can listen to Conor’s account, which makes him look like a little b****,” he added. He then went on to state that he would prefer people to see the Irishman as someone who realised he had a problem and asked somebody else for help.

Sonnen finished the video by saying: “He would prefer that you see him as a little b**** who can't fight because he's got a sore toe."

Conor McGregor's Behaviour Since UFC 303 Withdrawal

The former two-weight UFC champion has not painted a good picture since the cancellation of the bout as he has been pictured at his pub, the Black Forge Inn, in Dublin, with actor John Connors. He hosted a movie night to show John Connors' new film, The Black Guelph. McGregor was pictured drinking at the pub, which did not help his case in denying any accusation that he was in rehab for alcohol and that this is why he could not share the Octagon with the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter.

Since the news broke that the fight would not be going ahead as planned, both UFC CEO Dana White and Michael Chandler have reiterated that the bout will eventually happen later in the year as soon as a date and location are determined by the UFC.

Fans will have their doubts about this as McGregor has not fought since the loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The Irishman has not won a fight since Donald Cerrone, and that was in January 2020.