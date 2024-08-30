It appears that we are getting closer to a Conor McGregor return date.

The combat sports community may doubt this new information because of getting our hopes up - and then let down - with an original UFC 303 main event fight between the former two-division champ and fan-favorite fighter, Michael Chandler. That June 29 showdown was infamously scrapped when McGregor withdrew with a broken pinky toe.

New information, though, now points to an all-but-confirmed date and location.

McGregor refuted what UFC CEO Dana White has said about his biggest cash cow not fighting in 2024, but with some breaking intel from one of the most connected media members in the space, we are inching closer and closer to the highly-anticipated comeback of the ‘Notorious’ one. And we could see Mac-man fight within the next five months.

Chael Sonnen Has Inside Scoop About McGregor-Chandler Fight

Former UFC fighter turned analyst drops major info about one of the biggest fights

Chael Sonnen has been on top of the McGregor-Chandler saga from the very minute that McGregor had to pull out of a Dublin-based press conference - and then eventually the fight all together - after sustaining a broken toe. Sonnen questioned the Irishman’s hunger to compete, but did not dismiss the chances of the sport’s biggest draw returning to the octagon.

Many fans and media members have started to move on from McGregor's return bout following his cancelation as UFC 303’s main event, although ‘Notorious’ has assured us it’s a matter of when, not if.

When talking on his personal YouTube channel, ‘The American Gangster’ dropped a fog-clearing clue regarding the potentially massive fight between McGregor and Chandler.

“I think that Conor is sincere that he would like to fight 170-pounds, T-Mobile Arena, December of 2024 opposite of Michael Chandler under the unified rules of the Mixed Martial Arts. I believe him,” Sonnen said.

"I believe that an inside scoop that I’m getting that the UFC wants all of those same things they just want it in January in California. Who you gonna believe? I’m sharing what I believe, but that sure sounds close, that sounds like we’re real close here."

If correct, it would mean McGregor and Chandler are headlining UFC 311 which is taking place at The Honda Center in Anaheim.

Dana White’s Recent Quotes Line Up with Sonnen’s Scoop

The UFC CEO talked about McGregor’s fighting timeline which aligns with Sonnen’s Intel

Following Week 1 of the 2024 Dana White Contender Series fight night, Dana White talked with the media and quickly dropped a bombshell in relation to when we might see McGregor return to action:

While Sonnen’s words may not carry as much weight because of the zaniness attached to his public persona, for the most part, when White speaks, people listen. Adding these two pieces of information together should give the fighting community some hope for McGregor's return.

The sport’s richest athlete has financial freedom and generational worth because of his humongous fighting purses and business-savvy, but money can’t buy the glory and competitiveness that comes with a training camp and a main event slot.