Chael Sonnen, former two-time UFC title challenger, naturally transitioned from fighter to media member as he is the owner of one of the biggest personalities in combat sports history. Since Sonnen has turned the microphone on, he’s been more into breaking news on top of giving heavy takes about his contemporaries’ careers.

The ‘American Gangster’ was taking the Conor McGregor and UFC 303 no-show situation to heart. Sonnen wasn’t buying the injury story that McGregor was feeding folks, and now he’s focused on another big story surrounding a premier UFC fighter.

Jon Jones Teases Retirement

Jones returns in November for UFC 309

Former light-heavyweight kingpin and current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has a massive fight against the greatest heavyweight champion of all-time, Stipe Miocic, in Madison Square Garden on 16 November. Though Jones hasn’t fought as frequently as he did in the first-half of his career, could UFC 309 be curtains for one of the most iconic figures in UFC history?

Around the Noche UFC festivities, Jones casually dropped this major nugget:

On Sonnen’s YouTube channel he laid out why he doesn’t believe Jones is a reliable narrator:

“I’m watching this, ‘oh, Jon has grabbed onto that retirement idea.’ He did not mean it. It was completely insincere. It wasn’t even his idea. Somebody else said it, he heard it, thought it might be good to go with. And [there are] a couple of different reasons guys that are not going to retire say that they’re going to retire. One could be he heard somebody else say it, thought it might be good marketing. He never comes out and does anything to try for marketing, and he went for it. Another one is just the same reason you did things like that when you were a child. So that somebody else would tell, ‘oh no, hey, whoa, we want you, you’re great.’”

Dana White Pumps Up Jon Jones

The UFC’s frontman has defended Jones’ pound-for-pound ranking

While Sonnen isn’t buying what Jones is selling in terms of retirement talks, UFC CEO Dana White hopes it’s smoke and mirrors as well, because the two-division champion has been one of the organization’s biggest cash cows. White has also fought tough and nail with the media to the point that it has become an amazing side story to the build up to this major event in November:

The UFC (and White) put together a slick promo showcasing Jones’ accolades, which seemed like a big jab at the media:

Regardless of his problems outside of competition, Jones has mounted one of the longest and most prosperous careers inside the cage. Though his retirement may not seem genuine, we still may only be two or three fights away from his actual retirement from the sport.