Highlights Chael Sonnen has claimed that Conor McGregor's injury is fake, and he's actually in rehab for substance abuse.

Dana White, however, has denied the accusation, saying McGregor is legitimately injured, and that's why he's out of UFC 303.

McGregor was supposed to return to action this month against Michael Chandler.

UFC/ESPN insider Chael Sonnen has claimed that Conor McGregor is in fact not injured, and instead in rehab. This rather huge accusation came following the announcement that the Irishman had to pull out of his fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 due to an apparent injury.

Ex-fighter Sonnen made these claims on ESPN’s Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, which he and former UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier co-host. When discussing what was next for Chandler, who himself has not had a UFC bout since 2022, Sonnen alluded to the fact that McGregor was not actually injured.

“McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here, how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has the people that are coming out speaking for him that have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

He goes on to add: “What incredible irony, that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol.”

After making this accusation, Sonnen then pokes fun at McGregor’s own brand of Whiskey ‘Proper Twelve’ by stating: “Have this proper drink. I’ll see you in a proper while because I’m in a proper facility right now.”

Cormier does not seem to think that this accusation has any leg to stand on, and in fact looked a bit stunned at what had just come out of his co-host’s mouth, claiming that he is ‘out of his mind.’

Dana White Responds to Conor McGregor Theories

The official standpoint of Dana White and the UFC is that McGregor really is hurt. White has addressed the rumours that the injury is fake, and that the Irishman is just trying to renegotiate a new contract with the company.

“Conor McGregor has never done that… Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight trying to renegotiate a contract or try to get more money… he has never done anything even remotely close to that. Conor McGregor is hurt right now, it’s absolutely real.”

Conor McGregor's Absence From UFC

The Irishman has not fought in the UFC since 2021 - where he quite graphically broke his leg against Dustin Poirier, and it is reported that the injury will leave the two-time world champion sidelined for at least two months.

McGregor is well known for his larger-than-life personality, and has been accused of heavy substance abuse in the past. It has been revealed by the UFC’s new anti-doping database that despite not fighting since 2021, McGregor is the most tested athlete on the roster - having been tested five times. Other fighters who have been much more active in this time, such as Alexander Volkanovski and Sean Strickland, have only been tested twice - the second most following McGregor's five.

The news that McGregor has pulled out will not only be disappointing for fans who have waited a very long time to see him back in the Octagon, but also the UFC itself. To the armchair fan, Notorious is the most famous fighter, and draws in a lot of viewers. And those viewers will have to wait for the return, as what is true in all of this, is that the fight at UFC 303 is off.