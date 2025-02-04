Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has broken down exactly how Khabib Nurmagomedov 'ruined the life' of Irish superstar Conor McGregor. McGregor and Khabib headlined the most successful UFC pay-per-view event of all time when they met at UFC 229 in October 2018.

However, the vast fortune that 'The Notorious' banked from the contest will have done little to cushion the blow of a fourth-round submission defeat to his long-time rival. Following the fight, McGregor has gone 1-2 inside the Octagon and hasn't won a bout since defeating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone more than five years ago.

It is McGregor's behaviour away from the cage since his loss to Khabib that particularly concerns Sonnen, with the Oregon native suggesting that the charismatic star may even have PTSD as a result of the defeat. McGregor has made headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months - beginning when he lost a high-profile civil assault case.