UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the situation which saw lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov controversially removed from a Frontier Airlines flight. The 36-year-old Russian star was removed from a flight in Las Vegas for reportedly refusing to comply with requests from the cabin crew.

Khabib was attempting to travel to California to work in the corner of cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, and reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, at Saturday's UFC 311. However, 'The Eagle' got into an argument with a flight attendant on-board, while sitting in an emergency exit row.

Those seated in these seats are expected to assist others should an emergency arise. The flight attendant questioned Khabib's willingness to do so should the worst happen. He was then asked to move seats so that someone more capable could sit in the emergency row. Nurmagomedov refused, believing his English was good enough to remain in that row and help out in a crisis if it arose. The former champion was escorted off the plane following his refusal to move to another seat.

After footage of the incident leaked online, the likes of Michael Chandler and Belal Muhammad came out in support of Nurmagomedov, stating that he had been treated harshly. This was a view shared by millions of fans around the world. Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines released a statement insisting that they had no other option but to remove Nurmagomedov from the flight.

Chael Sonnen Sides With Frontier Airlines Amid Khabib Controversy

Nurmagomedov failed to comply with staff instructions, per Sonnen