Former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has admitted that lightweight champion Alex Pereira could become the undisputed GOAT of the sport. That might seem a big statement given that reigning champions such as Jon Jones and Leon Edwards are still active and intent on securing their own place in MMA immortality, but Sonnen believes that the Brazilian striker could soon be untouchable in the GOAT stakes.

Pereira has indicated that he would welcome a move up to heavyweight to challenge for a third UFC championship. An interim title challenge against Englishman Tom Aspinall has been rumoured for the 36-year-old, where Sonnen claims victory would solidify his legacy forever.

Sonnen Outlines Why Alex Pereira is on the Verge of UFC GOAT Status

The current 205lb champion has only had a handful of fights in the promotion

Sonnen appeared on The Fighter and The Kid podcast and said of Pereira: "I look at Alex Pereira. That’s an amateur; he has an amateur record. He’s done it 12 times now. He’s only done it eight times in the Octagon, but within those eight, he’s captured two world titles, and he’s beaten five world champions. And if I was to tell you that Alex Pereira – who’s never had a wrestling match, he’s never had a grappling match, he is not a black belt – is the greatest to have ever done it, you would roll your eyes.

"But if he became champ-champ-champ, and he is the first person ever that could actually do it, we stand back and go, ‘He actually might be able to.’ If he did that, we’re not out having a conversation about whom the GOAT is. We will just refer to him as the GOAT!"

Sonnen continued: "Think of how great Georges St-Pierre is, but you know he won 70, 185, but none of us thought he could go up to 205. Or Daniel Cormier, when he gets the heavyweight, the light heavyweight, but we knew he couldn’t make the weight class of 185. It’s one of those things where a guy can only go so far."

In Sonnen’s mind, the Brazilian needs to claim a third belt for the first time in his career in order to be considered the GOAT and take his place among the likes of Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes in the pantheon of the sport’s greatest names.

Pereira joined the UFC in 2021 and won his promotional debut against Andreas Michialidis by a technical knockout in round two, a victory that earned him a 'Performance of the Night' award. His next fight was a hammering of fellow Brazilian Bruno Silva, who he beat via unanimous decision at UFC 203.

Pereira won the UFC Middleweight Championship after defeating Israel Adesanya via a technical knockout in the fifth round. This was a landmark moment for the São Paulo native as it gave him the first major title of his career. However, he subsequently lost the gold in a rematch with Adesanya via a knockout in the last minute of round two at UFC 287 in April 2023.

Last weekend at UFC 300, Pereira delivered the goods in a big way as he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of their light heavyweight title fight. The nature of the triumph cemented Pereira’s status as one of the hottest prospects in the sport and confirmed his rapidly rising star. The next stage of the Brazilian’s career will be an intriguing one, with Pereira floating the idea of a move to the heavyweight division. With how he has taken every move up in weight throughout his career, he will be confident of doing himself justice if he does indeed move up another weight division.