UFC Hall of Famer, Chael Sonnen, has made a bold prediction for Alex Pereira's upcoming light heavyweight title defence against Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 on October 5.

Amid talk that the UFC is protecting 'Poatan' by having him fight the No.8-ranked Rountree instead of the No.2-ranked Magomed Ankalaev, who seemed set to receive a title shot, Sonnen rubbished that talk and has provided a controversial prediction on how the Brazilian will fair in a match-up which on paper, looks stylistically, much better for him.

Chael Sonnen Believes Khalil Rountree Will "Walk Through" Alex Pereira

Sonnen is heavily backing the challenger, Rountree, in the UFC 307 main event

Despite Alex Pereira being arguably the most popular active UFC fighter, his next fight, which has just recently been announced, is receiving a lot of criticism from online fans as well as other MMA fighters and analysts.

Instead of facing the legitimate No.1 contender who should be next in line for a shot at light heavyweight gold, Magomed Ankalaev, 'Poatan' is instead booked to defend his light heavyweight title against Khalil Rountree who is not even in the top five of the UFC light heavyweight rankings. Even though Rountree is currently on a five-fight win streak, he has not beaten a single opponent ranked inside the top 10.

Rountree is a supremely talented and powerful kickboxer, however, as seen in his previous fights, fighters simply cannot stand with Pereira given his freakish power at 205 pounds. Despite Rountree being a skilled fighter on the feet, most fans are writing him off before he has even stepped in the cage. One man who is not writing Rountree off, and is instead heavily favouring him in the fight is UFC Hall of Famer, Chael Sonnen.

Speaking on a new episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy' which is co-hosted by Sonnen and his fellow UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, the former middleweight title challenger predicted Rountree to "walk through" Pereira at UFC 307.

“First off, let me give you the hot take of the day. Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Pereira. That is the worst match-up I could think of. Excuse me, this is SmackDown invading Raw, and let me explain. When we think of who’s going to go fight for a title on pay-per-view, we think of other guys that have won a whole bunch of fights on pay-per-view. Well, Khalil was from SmackDown, he came from the other show. He’s been fighting on the Fight Nights and at the Apex and things like this. He’s still won (five) in a row, he stopped (four) of those sons of a guns, and one of them is a former number one contender, our good friend (Anthony) ‘Lionheart’ (Smith)."

Sonnen's Prediction Goes Against The Grain

Consensus suggests this should be another win for Pereira

Sonnen's confidence in a Rountree win at UFC 307 is extremely interesting given the fact that a large majority of the MMA community is viewing this fight as a walk in the park for Pereira, especially given the fact that Rountree has already revealed his game plan for the fight, and it does not involve wrestling which many people believe is the key to beating the Brazilian.