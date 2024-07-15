Highlights Don't count on Michael Chandler fighting Conor McGregor anytime soon, says UFC legend Chael Sonnen.

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has brutally shot down Michael Chandler's chances of fighting Conor McGregor and believes that Chandler needs to move on.

Sonnen savagely branded Chandler a "weatherman" on a newly released episode of his show, co-hosted by fellow UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, 'Good Guy/Bad Guy.'

Chael Sonnen Brutally Shoots Down Michael Chandler's Chances of Facing Conor McGregor

Sonnen also criticised Chandler for calling out Nate Diaz

Despite having waited almost 18 months for the fight to happen, Michael Chandler finds himself still having not shared the Octagon with Conor McGregor. McGregor and Chandler began filming season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' in February last year with original plans of a fight between the two just months later in the summer. 17 months down the line from this, the pair are yet to fight and the chances of the fight happening look even more slim than they originally did following McGregor's latest injury which forced him out of their planned UFC 303 main event last month.

Despite many people losing faith in the fight ever happening, Chandler is remaining positive and is of the belief that he and McGregor will finally face each other later this year and has even teased the fight taking place at the incredible Las Vegas Sphere, this September at UFC 306 although this now seems unlikely.

'Iron' has been clowned by MMA fans about his positivity surrounding his potential fight with McGregor and that clowning has continued for him as UFC Hall of Famer, Chael Sonnen has also chimed in and made fun of Chandler's optimism surrounding the McGregor fight.

Speaking on a newly released episode of his show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' co-hosted by Sonnen's fellow UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier, the former UFC middleweight title challenger branded Chandler a "weatherman" and has brutally shot down his chances of ever facing 'The Notorious.'

“By the end of the year, Michael Chandler will finally assume his new role as a weatherman. I feel that’s what he’s prepping for. Picture what he’s asking for. He’s asking for a fight with Conor McGregor. That simply can’t happen, but he’s staying on, right? He’s staying noble. He’s staying dependent. Picture Michael Chandler wearing rain gear, OK? I’m talking about the yellow jacket. The hood is up, he’s got a microphone, he’s broadcasting a potential storm coming while he’s standing in the middle of the Sahara desert, because that is as much opportunity as he’s going to have to fight Conor McGregor. He’s got to move on.”

As well as brutally shooting down his chances of getting the fight against the Irishman, Sonnen also criticised Chandler for getting "in the way of his own headline" and calling out Islam Makhachev and Nate Diaz.

“He allegedly, all in the last week, has been offered a world title fight against Islam then he got in the way of his own headline and stepped in front of it and has called out Nathan Diaz for the Sphere. Now, I’ve got all sorts of problems with that. One, different weight class. Two, he called out a guy that’s not even signed to the organization. None of those things are going to happen, but he knows that. He was working a different angle. He is trying to show Conor: ‘I have power and I want to move on.’ He has not given up on the idea of still getting in there with McGregor.”

It will be interesting to see if Chandler responds to these comments from Sonnen as once upon a time, the two were colleagues and worked together in the broadcasting booth for Bellator just a few years ago.