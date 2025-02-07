Former two-weight UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has explained why the company should never promote another Conor McGregor fight - even if 'The Notorious' insists that he's ready to return to the Octagon. The Irish superstar hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, despite being advertised for a showdown with Michael Chandler at last June's UFC 303.

McGregor pulled out of that contest on short notice, citing a broken toe. However, Sonnen doesn't believe that the injury was serious enough to justify McGregor's withdrawal - at least on the evidence provided.

During a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani show, Sonnen insisted that he doesn't expect to see the 36-year-old back in action and used the failed Chandler fight to explain his reasoning.

Chael Sonnen Explains Why the UFC Can't Risk Booking Conor McGregor in Another Fight

'The Notorious' hasn't fought for nearly four years

"He pulled out of his last fight, which was a record gate. He beat all of his own gate records. They had $25million (£20m) waiting for them on the live gate and still had $2million (£1.6m) worth of tickets to sell," began Sonnen. McGregor also pulled out of a homecoming press conference in Dublin on just hours notice, disappointing thousands of Irish fans in the process, which also concerned Chael.

"He pulled out of a press conference where they took an American company to Ireland, played the game like everybody had set up shop. I mean, it's a big deal to leave them hanging right there." Sonnen then moved on to discussing the Irishman's alleged 'broken toe'.

"He didn't take a picture of himself with the toe. He took a picture of a toe and posted it online. It was discoloured red and purple and I'm sure it was very sore. But with no evidence that it was broken, or even any evidence that it was even his. If you pull out of a fight because of a discoloured pinky toe that may or may not be yours, that may or may not be broken, you're not fighting again. It's just the truth."