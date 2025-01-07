2025 looks set to be yet another blockbuster, big-money year for MMA's leading promotion. The UFC returns this upcoming weekend for their first event of the year live from the UFC Apex for a Fight Night event and their schedule for the first quarter of the year is looking incredibly stacked from what is already revealed.

Now that we are in the new year and we can look forward to the next 12 months of exhilarating UFC action and already, many fans and analysts of the sport have been making their predictions on what we could potentially see in 2025. UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has revealed one of his predictions for 2025, and it is one which quite a few fans will see coming.

Chael Sonnen Predicts Jon Jones Will Retire in 2025

Jones flirted with retirement leading up to his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Weeks prior to his fight against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 taking place, Jon Jones was flirting with the idea of retiring from MMA despite several big-money fights being on the table for him, most notably a UFC heavyweight title unification bout against the division's defending interim champion, Tom Aspinall. Despite flirting with retirement, 'Bones' backtracked on his retirement plans, and it is now looking likely that he will be given the "f*** you money" he has been demanding, and he will give the fans what they want, which is a fight against Aspinall.

In a recently published episode of 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' UFC legend Chael Sonnen stated that Jones will indeed fight Aspinall in 2025, but Sonnen predicted that this fight will be the GOAT's final time inside of a UFC Octagon.

“If you wanted my boldest prediction of 2025, I’m actually very confident in the prediction, and that is that Jon Jones retires. I will tell you that Jon Jones is going to fight Tom Aspinall. I will tell you Jon’s going to do a lot better with Tom than some people are giving him credit for, but that’s tomorrow’s discussion. When that fight is done, win or lose, I do believe it will be Jon’s final appearance."

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Will "100 Percent" Happen

Dana White is very confident the fight will get made

Despite Jon Jones demanding "f*** you money" to fight Tom Aspinall, it seems that the UFC and Dana White are more than willing to pay up and make the fight happen. It was revealed days ago by Joe Rogan that Jones is demanding $30m to fight the Brit and the UFC are going to pay.

At the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, which was the final UFC event of the year, White did something which he does not normally do and guaranteed that Jones vs Aspinall happens in 2025. You can see the clip of the UFC president confirming the fight will happen below.