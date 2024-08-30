Crystal Palace are among the Premier League clubs weighing up a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Eagles have lost a handful of defenders this summer, including Joachim Andersen, who joined Fulham a week ago. Marc Guehi also continues to be linked with Newcastle United ahead of the transfer deadline.

Palace 'consider' move for Chalobah

They have already enquired about the defender

Despite the reported imminent arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg, and the signing of Chadi Riad earlier in the window, Palace could still be in the market for defensive reinforcements. That’s according to Romano, who claims there may be movements for Chalobah on deadline day.

Speaking on Playback, the journalist claims a number of clubs in England are weighing up a move for the Chelsea man. The 25-year-old, who is out of favour at his current club, is among the players tipped to complete a late transfer. The defender has been highly rated for a number of years, and his performances back in the 2021/22 season earned him plenty of plaudits, including being described as a 'monster' in the Chelsea back line.

Romano told the live stream:

“There are other clubs interested in Chalobah, also in England. So, there could be movement. Just to give an example, there are many clubs looking at defenders on the final day, like Crystal Palace. “They signed Lacroix, but they’ve been in touch for Chalobah in recent days, so there could be opportunities.”

Wolves announce signing of Palace goalkeeper

Sam Johnstone has completed a move

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. On Friday, the Midlands clubs announced the 31-year-old has moved to Molineux on a four-year deal.

Johnstone previously represented the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Brom, before he completed a move to Selhurst Park on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. At international level, he made his senior England debut under former manager Gareth Southgate back in 2021, and he now has four caps to his name.

The shot-stopper made 34 appearances in total across all competitions throughout his two years at Palace.