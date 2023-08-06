Highlights Ronda Rousey has reportedly finished her WWE commitments, leaving the company after the SummerSlam event.

Rousey's departure is due to a "hard out" clause in her contract, which means she had a non-negotiable leaving date.

Rousey is looking to pursue opportunities in television and film, but also wants to have another child. Her future plans within WWE remain unknown.

Ronda Rousey is reportedly done with WWE after the SummerSlam Premium Live Event

The 36-year-old finished up her WWE commitments at the event, 'doing the honors' for Shayna Baszler in an 'MMA Rules' match which saw the 42-year-old put Rousey to sleep.

The loss marks the end of Ronda's latest stint in the WWE, and it remains to be seen what is next for "The Baddest Woman on the Planet

Is Ronda Rousey leaving WWE?

When Ronda Rousey first hinted at pursuing a career in professional wrestling back in 2014, she was white-hot following a hugely successful career in the UFC.

Rousey signed on for a number of cameo appearances in the WWE before joining the roster on a full-time basis in 2017. She remained one of the company's top stars until 2019 before leaving to pursue other interests.

Ronda later returned to the Women's Royal Rumble match back in 2022 and went on to win the match, but was unsuccessful in dethroning Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Since 2022 however, Ronda has been featured as a top star in the women's division.

GMS noted back in July that Rousey had a "hard out" in her WWE contract, meaning she had a guaranteed, non-negotiable leaving date.

It is believed that SummerSlam was the final date on her contract. The hard-out clause in her contract is the reason she is leaving.

As of this writing, Ronda Rousey reportedly is no longer a WWE Superstar and is technically a free agent.

Image credits: WWE

What's next for Ronda Rousey?

Recently, Ronda Rousey has been making efforts to venture into the world of television and film. She famously starred as Luna in "The Expendables 3" back in 2014, and also appeared as Kara in Furious 7 in 2015.

Her most recent television appearance outside the WWE was in the reality TV show, "Stars On Mars" which premiered in June 2023. Rousey lasted 8 episodes in the competition before being eliminated.

Rousey recently spoke to James Desborough of "The US Sun" about her potential plans to make the move into Hollywood, as well as plans to have another child.

Rousey has been married to former MMA star, Travis Browne, since 2017, and the two have a child together after Ronda gave birth to a girl in September 2021. "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" had the following to say on the subject.

That opportunity hasn’t really come up yet, [to move into TV and film] but hopefully it does one day because I feel like I have such a passion for choreography and combat storytelling. It's actually one of the reasons why I got into WWE, so I could really immerse myself in that art and study it. I feel like I have so much more to offer in that space and I hope those opportunities will come up, but I want to have another baby. I'm doing the WWE, and it's hard to do everything when you have so much that you are interested in." - Ronda Rousey speaking to the US Sun at the premiere of "Stars On Mars" in 2023.

Image Credits: WWE

For now, Ronda Rousey's future is up in the air, and she has yet to speak on her future plans or a potential WWE return down the line on her own social media accounts.

GMS would like to wish Ronda Rousey the best in whatever she decides to pursue next outside of the WWE.

