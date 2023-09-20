Highlights The Champions League draw has set up a wide range of competitiveness in the group stages, with some groups expected to be easier than others.

Defending champions Manchester City and formidable teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona have been drawn in relatively favorable groups.

Group F, featuring PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle, is deemed the toughest group, where all four teams have a realistic chance of advancing.

As the 2023-2024 Champions League journey kicks off for Europe's elite, we are set for another enthralling group-stage campaign, as 32 teams battle it out to reach the latter stages of the pre-eminent continental knockout tournament. Clubs have their eyes firmly set on the glittering arch of London's Wembley Stadium, which will play host to this season's Champions League Final. With clubs that are both well-acquainted with the yearly competition and those that are making their respective Champions League swansongs having now accepted their fates during the tournament's draw, it is now down to the teams to make a case for themselves on the pitch.

As is the case every season, the Champions League draw is very literally, a potluck, and as such, clubs can either draw the short straw, and be lumbered with a truly gruelling group, or be in receipt of a preferential run that sees them pitched against easier sides. With that in mind, let's take a look at this year's group stages from least competitive to most...

8 Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, and Young Boys

The current Champions League holders go into this season's volume of the annual tournament as not just Group G favourites, but as favourites to retain their European crown full-stop. The Sky Blues and RB Leipzig will be sick of the sight of one another, having competed four times in the last two years. Unsurprisingly, the Bundesliga outfit are fully expected to make light work of this group, with Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys both considerable underdogs.

7 Group C: Real Madrid, Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin

Group C seems as though it will be a relatively workmanlike affair for 14-time holders, Real Madrid and Scudetto-winners, Napoli, with the pair being cut-and-dry favourites. With Braga qualifying via the pre-season qualification process, and Champions League newbies, Union Berlin making up the group, this has all the makings of a prospective doddle for the Spanish and Italian giants.

6 Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakthar Donetsk, and Antwerp

Xavi's Barcelona will be out to make amends for last season's abysmal group-stage exit, and the Catalonians would have been rubbing their hands together when this season's draw was announced. Gifted three of the more favourable sides to play in FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp who haven't made an appearance in the tournament since 1958, most will be fancying Barça and Porto's more seasoned knowledge of the competition and superior abilities.

5 Group D: Inter Mlian, Benfica, Salzburg, and Real Sociedad

Akin to Group E, Group D is an amalgamation of sides that could all pose each other problems. Although last season's finalists Inter will start with their bid to go one better this season at the forefront of their minds, Benfica, RB Salzburg, and Real Sociedad all have the capacity to disrupt the status quo. Having topped their group that comprised both Juventus and PSG last season, Benfica will be quietly confident they can progress into the latter stages once again. That said, RB Salzburg with their killer instinct in the transfer market will likely have their eyes set on another last 16 outing, having reached the same stage during the 2021-22 season.

4 Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, and Lens

Group B may appear to be Arsenal's to lose, however, this is arguably, one of the trickier European routes. Sevilla are coming off the back of yet another Europa League triumph, Peter Bosz's PSV Eindhoven's form saw the former European Cup winners qualify for the competition for the first time since the 2018/19 season and will be seeking to throw down the gauntlet, and while French side Lens will be making only their second Champions League bow ever, and first for 25 years, their inspired 2022-23 campaign had them match powerhouses, PSG almost stride-for-stride, falling just two points shy of winning their first title in 25 years. This certainly won't be a stroll in the park for the Gunners.

3 Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray

A Harry Kane-led Bayern Munich are predictably, one of the bookies favourites heading into this season's edition of the UEFA Champions League. However, that said both Manchester United and Galatasaray will be seeking to upset the Apple cart as far as Bayern's designs on topping the group are concerned. FC Copenhagen are no slouches, either, having been drawn against Dortmund, Sevilla, and Manchester City last season, the Danes eked out three impressive draws at home against all three sides, making the Parken Stadium a tough place to get a result.

2 Group E: Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord, Lazio, and Celtic

Perhaps a slightly left-field placement is Group E as the second-most competitive cluster of sides. The bookies may find it hard to separate the four teams contained in this pot, with the exception of Atletico Madrid, who are by no means the force they once were, but will head into this year's tournament as Group E's favourites nevertheless. Feyenoord, Lazio, and Celtic will all be relying on the atmospheric cauldrons that await them at home to galvanise their respective pushes for the last 16 spots. With Feyenoord and Celtic both previous winners of the competition, they'll be hoping they can channel the same energy of their respective heroic footballing ancestors. Ultimately, Group E is really anyone's guess as to who makes it out alive.

1 Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Newcastle

Irrefutably, the toughest product of this season's Champions League draw is, of course, Group F. This year's installment of the Group of Death seems to take on an entirely new meaning as a straight, four-team shootout. While PSG will naturally go into the preliminary group stage rounds as favourites, the Parisians are by no means the fearsome prospect they once were, having lost the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos during the summer transfer window. With Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan firmly established Champions League sides, newcomers, Newcastle ended a 20-year hiatus last term to qualify for Europe's most prestigious club competition. All four sides will fancy their chances of making it through to the last 16, and they all have what it takes to beat each other.