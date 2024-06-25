Highlights The Champions League is shifting to a new 36-team league format for 2024/25 with Real Madrid as defending champions.

The league phase will feature eight match weeks from September to January, leading to the knockout rounds based on team performance.

Draw for league phase fixtures on 29th August 2024 to finalise the remaining seven spots, with pots and rankings affecting team placements.

The Champions League is back with a new format for 2024/25, replacing the familiar group stage that has been in place since 2004 with a new, expanded 36-team league phase format. Real Madrid enter the inaugural season with the new structure as holders, claiming their 15th title with their win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in May.

The new league format will precede a 'preliminary' first knockout round for teams that finish between 9th and 24th, with the top eight of the league phase securing an automatic slot in the round of 16, where they will be seeded against winners of the aforementioned preliminary round. The rest of the tournament will play out as previously, ahead of the final, which will be held at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, for the first time since 2012, marking the first time the final will be held in Germany since 2015. Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa will represent England in UEFA's top-tier continental competition.

The draw for the league phase fixtures will be conducted on 29th August 2024, following the conclusion of the play-off rounds, where every team will play against two clubs from each pot. With seven remaining spaces in the league phase up for grabs, these pots are not decided yet, so teams including Real and City will be keeping a keen eye on events.

Teams

Out of the 36 league spaces, 29 have been filled so far, with the remaining seven to be filled by the winners of the play-off rounds. The final stage of which will be played between the 20th and 28th August across two legs. With no drop-down to the Europa League from the new league stage format, teams will have to be sure to perform at their best in the Champions League, with no second chance should they fail to make the cut, as the teams that finish from 25th downwards will be eliminated from the competition.

Confirmed 2024/25 Champions League Teams per nation Nation Teams England Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa Spain Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona, Atletico Madrid Germany Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund Italy Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Bologna France Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Brest Netherlands PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord Portugal Sporting CP, Benfica Belgium Club Brugge Scotland Celtic Austria Sturm Graz Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk + 7 more teams yet to be confirmed

The league phase will be drawn on 29th August, and will take place over eight 'match weeks' from September to January.

Schedule

Schedule for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Stage Round First Leg Second Leg Qualifying First Qualifying Round 9-10 July 2024 16-17 July 2024 Second Qualifying Round 23-24 July 2024 30-31 July 2024 Third Qualifying Round 6-7 August 2024 13 August 2024 Play-Offs Play-Off Round 20-21 August 2024 27-28 August 2024 League Phase League Phase Matchday 1 17-19 September 2024 Matchday 2 1-2 October 2024 Matchday 3 22-23 October 2024 Matchday 4 5-6 November 2024 Matchday 5 26-27 November 2024 Matchday 6 10-11 December 2024 Matchday 7 21-22 January 2025 Matchday 8 29 January 2025 Knockout Round League Phase Preliminary Knockout Round 11-12 February 2025 18-19 February 2025 Round of 16 4-5 March 2025 11-12 March 2025 Quarter-Finals 8-9 April 2025 15-16 April 2025 Semi-Finals 29-30 April 2025 6-7 May 2025 Final 31 May 2025

The dates of the Champions League have also changed with the new format, most notably with the league stage now spanning September to January, whereas the previous group stage format ended in December. The new format will also introduce 'to game weeks', where fixtures will be played across the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the week, with Europa League and Conference League games not being played, as opposed to the standard Tuesday/Wednesday fixture slots. Both of UEFA's other continental competitions will also have these 'exclusive game weeks'. The last game week will see all 36 teams playing at the same time, to avoid potential collusion with qualification and elimination still likely to be up for grabs.

Pots

The 36 teams in the league phase will be separated into four pots, each consisting of nine teams. These pots will be organised by UEFA's club coefficient rankings, which are determined based on the team's performances in continental competitions in the last five years. As such, it does not necessarily mean each pot will only contain one team from each nation, and therefore, teams from the same country may end up playing each other in the league phase. It also means that league champions are not guaranteed to be in the top pot, and indeed, other clubs from the same nation may be seeded higher. For example, in the case of Germany, Bayern Munich are in pot 1, while champions Bayer Leverkusen will be in pot 2 as they have had less recent success in Europe.

Champions League 2024/25 Pots Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid (ESP) - CL titleholders & Spanish champions Bayer Leverkusen (GER) - German champions Feyenoord (NED) - 2nd placed Eredivisie Sturm Graz (AUT) - Austrian champions Manchester City (ENG) - English champions Atlético Madrid (ESP) - 4th placed La Liga Sporting CP (POR) - Portuguese champions Brest (FRA) - 3rd placed Ligue 1 Bayern Munich (GER) - 3rd placed Bundesliga Atalanta (ITA) - EL titleholders & 4th placed Serie A PSV Eindhoven (NED) - Dutch champions TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 4 depending on play-off winners: Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) - French champions Juventus (ITA) - 3rd placed Serie A TBC - following teams could possibly be in Pot 3 depending on play-off winners: AC Milan (ITA) - 2nd placed Serie A

Celtic (SCO) - Scottish champions

Monaco (FRA) - 2nd placed Ligue 1

Aston Villa (ENG) - 4th placed Premier League

Bologna (ITA) - 5th placed Serie A

Girona (ESP) - 3rd placed La Liga

Stuttgart (GER) - 2nd placed Bundesliga Liverpool (ENG) - 3rd placed Premier League Benfica (POR) - highest league runner-up on coefficient outside of the top 6 leagues Inter Milan (ITA) - Italian champions Arsenal (ENG) - 2nd placed Premier League Borussia Dortmund (GER) - 5th placed Bundesliga Club Brugge (BEL) - Belgian champions RB Leipzig (GER) - 4th placed Bundesliga Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - highest-ranked league champion on club coefficient outside of the top 10 leagues Barcelona (ESP) - 2nd placed La Liga TBC - potentially AC Milan (ITA) or Rangers (SCO) if they win the play-off round

The schedule of draws has also been released by UEFA, so you can mark them in your calendars if your team is involved in the competition for 2024/25.

Draw Dates for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Stage Round Draw Date Qualifying Rounds First Qualifying Round 18th June 2024 Second Qualifying Round 19th June 2024 Third Qualifying Round 22nd July 2024 Play-Offs Play-Off Round 5th August 2024 League Phase All League Matchdays 29th August 2024 Knockout Rounds League Phase Preliminary Knockout Round 31st January 2025 Round of 16 21st February 2025 Quarter Final Semi-Final Final

Draws for the rounds up to and including the new league phase, which has replaced the previous group stage format, are happening in the same week as in previous years, so there is no change in that regard, although the live televised draws for the league phase are gone, as UEFA found that due to the complexity of the draw, it would take up to four hours to draw.

However, there are changes to the knockout round draws, as the round of 16 onwards will now all be drawn on one day, with fixtures set to be based on seedings that are determined by a club's league phase finish.

Final

UEFA has announced that the final will be played on 31st May at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the second time the stadium has hosted the final and the ninth time that it has been held in Germany. The arena was set to host the 2023 final, but it was moved to Istanbul as the Turkish city had missed out in 2021 and 2022, with Munich awarded the 2025 final instead. The stadium holds a capacity of 70,000 for European finals, a reduction of 20000 from Wembley, which hosted the 2024 final. This means allocation for fans of the teams in the final will be reduced further, from the 25,000 that Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund fans received. The remaining tickets were offered to sponsors and hospitality, while 10,000 of each team's 25,000 allocation were offered to international fans. Fans can expect a similar offering from UEFA for this edition.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets for the rounds up until the final will be available to buy from individual club websites, as UEFA does not sell tickets for any fixture until the final. These tickets will become available when the league phase is drawn. The tickets for the final are traditionally drawn via ballot once the finalists of the competition are determined, and henceforth they are not currently available. You may also be able to buy tickets via third-party sites. However, these are likely to come at a premium, and you also run the risk of tickets being counterfeit.

In terms of pricing, tickets are likely to cost a different amount based on several factors. Later games in the competition will be more expensive, while league phase fixtures involving larger, more established clubs tend to cost more. For example, a match involving champions Real Madrid are likely to cost more than one involving newcomers Brest. Group stage tickets for the 2023/24 season cost anywhere between £18 and £414, so fans can expect to be paying upwards of £200 on average to watch a league phase match for the upcoming season. Tickets for the 2024 final cost between £60 and £610, with accessibility tickets being the cheapest for the match at Wembley, while the most expensive tickets were the 'category 4' seats, which provided the best views of the pitch. This system is likely to continue for the 2025 final.