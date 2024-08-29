The new-look Champions League draw has taken place in Monaco, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa discovering their league phase opponents.

This new era for the tournament begins with a format that UEFA hopes will revitalise Europe’s elite competition. It's undergone a drastic revamp ahead of the 2024/25 edition which sees the number of matches in the new format increase from 125 to 189.

The league phase will now be completed at the end of January instead of during December. Under the new format, teams will play eight matches against eight different teams, rather than three teams twice - as was previously the case.

Four extra teams have been added - which takes the number up to 36 - and a single league format will be used. The league phase will determine an overall ranking from 1st to 36th, with three points for a win and one for a draw as usual.

The top eight teams will advance to the last 16, with the 16 teams finishing between ninth and 24th entering the play-off round over two legs - with a victory securing passage to the last 16. Teams who finish 25th or below will be eliminated and will not drop down to the Europa League.

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa's Opponents Revealed

UEFA have confirmed that after the draw, clubs will have to wait until Saturday to find out what date and time they will play.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be out for revenge after losing to the reigning champions, Real Madrid, in the quarter-final stage last season. The Premier League giants - who won their first major European title in 2023 - were placed in Pot 1 ahead of the league phase draw.

There'll be a repeat of the 2023 final as Guardiola's side were drawn against Inter Milan - which is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, they also face tough trips to Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Also in Pot 1 were Arne Slot's Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit are back in Europe's elite after spending last season in the Europa League.

The Reds fans will be fairly pleased with their draw but are due to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield as well as facing a trip to AC Milan. The Premier League outfit are also scheduled to face Bayer Leverkusen at home as the club are set to reunite with former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be looking to better their Champions League performance last season after the north London side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals last season. The Gunners were placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw along with the likes of Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Like Liverpool, the Gunners faithful will be pretty pleased with their draw, with the club set to face Shakhtar, Girona and Monaco, but are in for a tough challenge against PSG - which is set to take place at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be competing in the competition for the first time in their history. Unai Emery's Villans - who were placed in Pot 4 - will be looking to cause a real stir and shock the footballing world in their debut campaign in the Champions League.

Villa fans will be brimming with confidence as the club welcome Bayern Munich, Juventus and Celtic to Villa Park, but were also drawn to face the likes of RB Leipzig and Club Brugge away from home.

Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa's Champions League opponents Premier League club Opponents Manchester City Inter (H), PSG (A), Club Brugge (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting CP (A), Sparta Praha (H), Slovan Bratislava (A) Liverpool Real Madrid (H), RB Leipzig (A), Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H), Girona (A) Arsenal PSG (H), Inter (A), Shakhtar (H), Atalanta (A), Dinamo (H), Sporting CP (A), AS Monaco (H), Girona (A) Aston Villa Bayern Munich (H), RB Leipzig (A), Juventus (H), Club Brugge (A), Celtic (H), Young Boys (A), Bologna (H), Monaco (A)

Real Madrid and PSG Set for Tough League Phase

Real Madrid face the tough task of getting through the league phase as they look to successfully defend their coveted prize this year. Carlo Ancelotti's men are set to travel to Merseyside to take on Liverpool, while the club are also scheduled to host Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Trips to Lille and Atalanta will also be on their calendar, with both clubs capable of being a potential banana skin for Los Blancos.

PSG fans will also be slightly concerned following the draw. The Ligue 1 reigning champions will welcome Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to the Parc des Princes, while the French giants face difficult trips to both Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Harry Kane and co will be reasonably pleased with the outcome of the draw. Bayern Munich will face the likes of PSG, Dinamo Zagreb and Benfica at home. Vincent Kompany's men will go head-to-head with Barcelona away from home as well as travelling to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa in a mouthwatering encounter.

As for Barcelona, Hansi Flick is set to manage his side against his old club, Bayern Munich, at home. As well as that, the La Liga outfit will also welcome Atalanta and Champions League newcomers Stade Brest to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium - but face slightly tough trips to Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Monaco in their league phase.