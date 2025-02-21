There are just 16 teams who now remain in the new-look Champions League format, with the 2024/25 iteration being the first of its kind, and the draw – which was held at the House of European Football, Nyon, Switzerland – has now revealed which team everyone will face in the Round of 16.

The clubs that occupied the top eight places in the league phase – the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Aston Villa – are now re-entering proceedings at this stage and are being drawn against the teams that have secured progression via the recent knockout phase play-off fixtures.

Real Madrid, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick in the second leg, beat Manchester City in a pulsating two-legged clash to book their spot into this round. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain's 10-0 aggregate score over Stade Brestois sent shockwaves through those remaining at Europe's top table.

A two-legged encounter, the first legs of the eight Last 16 match-ups will be played on March 4 and 5, while the second legs will be played a week later on March 11 and 12. But who will Mikel Arteta's Arsenal face? Who will lock horns with Atletico Madrid? And who has the enviable task of beating Arne Slot's men?

2024/25 Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Real vs Atletico the standout encounter

Unai Emery's men will play Club Brugge – the Belgian outfit they played in the league phase – but will be hoping to avoid the same outcome, a 1-0 win to the latter. After beating Pep Guardiola and his entourage, Carlo Ancelotti will not face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

They are, of course, no strangers to one another given they share the Spanish capital, while Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen – the two dominant forces in the Bundesliga – are also set to lock horns in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid has been the Champions League final on two occasions - 2013/14 and 2015/16.

For Premier League sides, Arsenal are to play PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool, who are looking to earn silverware in Slot's maiden campaign at the helm, have the onerous task of going toe-to-toe with a rampant PSG, who are looking to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Benfica have the small matter of Barcelona to worry about, while the 2022/23 finalists, Inter Milan, are facing Feneyoord and Borussia Dortmund, in their upcoming final two-legged clash, are set to go head-to-head with French side LOSC Lille.

2024/25 Champions League Round of 16 Fixtures Aston Villa vs Club Brugge Borussia Dortmund vs Lille Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Feyenoord vs Inter Milan Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool Benfica vs Barcelona

Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draws

Arsenal and Liverpool could meet in the semi-finals