The Champions League is like nothing else in the beautiful game. The legendary European competition is summed up by the iconic anthem that precedes every single fixture.

The Premier League, World Cup, Copa America, La Liga and countless other competitions all have their special place in football, but nothing quite compares to UEFA's flagship tournament. With giant clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all slugging it out under the floodlights, it's no wonder that the Champions League consistently attracts huge audiences across the globe.

The Champions League anthem

The familiar sound of European nights

Even the most unemotional of football fans get goosebumps when the iconic music starts blaring out before games with the unmistakable declaration of 'The Chaaaaaaampions' truly getting the party started. Introduced for the European Cup's rebranding in 1992, the famous anthem was composed by Tony Britten in the style of famous 18th-century composer George Frederic Handel.

The lyrics to the undoubtedly epic music are a mix of UEFA's three official languages of English, German and French, which means that many anglophones tuning in don't necessarily get to grips with the entire song.

Full English lyrics for the anthem

They aren't quite as dramatic as you might think

Wouldn't you be interested to learn the full English lyrics to the anthem that has left your spine tingling so many times? We feel pretty certain that your answer is 'yes', but you might well have wished that it was 'no' when you read through the verses because they're certainly not as epic as the music makes them sound.

In fact, according to Goal's translation, the all-English version of the Champions League anthem's lyrics actually feels a little underwhelming when compared to the rousing music that accompanies it. Don't just take our word for it, though, because you can check out the English translation down below. Just don't blame us if it ruins your Champions League nights in the future.

"They are the best teams "They are the best teams "The main event "The master "The best "The great teams "The champions "A big meeting "A great sporting event "The main event "The master "The best "The great teams "The champions "They are the best "They are the best "These are the champions "The master "The best "The champions"

Anyone else feeling, well, underwhelmed? Now, look, we perhaps shouldn't be too surprised that lyrics specifically designed to span three languages don't sound all that epic when it's distilled down to just one of the tongues in question. Plus, lyrics written out in black and white without the inspiring instrumentation that usually accompanies them aren't necessarily going to feel as soul-stirring as they ordinarily would.

Nevertheless, when you think back to all those iconic pre-game renditions of the anthem that left some fans in tears, be honest and say that you were expecting more than an opener of 'They are the best teams...'.

Marry that to declarations of 'a big meeting' and 'a great sporting event' and you quickly establish why UEFA rightfully and understandably opted for a more linguistically diverse set of lyrics. Maybe it's a bit like finding out that Santa Claus wasn't real as a kid: some things are just better off not being looked into too much.

Champions League iconography

What makes the competition feel so special

One of the biggest contributors to the competition's worldwide appeal - alongside the aforementioned anthem - is undoubtedly the effective branding and iconography that UEFA uses to give the tournament such a trademark image. Besides, who doesn't love the mascots fluttering a massive Champions League logo in the centre circle or the graphic of a fake stadium with massive stars for a roof that we desperately wish actually existed?

However, of all the tools in UEFA's branding arsenal, it's pretty hard to look past the anthem itself. Players participating in the premier European competition for the first time are often caught soaking in the famous tune that warms the hearts of many.