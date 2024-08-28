Key Takeaways The Champions League has been the backdrop for countless legendary central midfielders over the years.

Stars like Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard showcased their English talent on the biggest stage.

Xavi Hernandez has been ranked the greatest central midfielder in Champions League history, with no one making more appearances than him in midfield.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with the world's best players dreaming of lifting the trophy at the end of the season every year. With chaos and drama always encapsulating the competition, it's no surprise to see that it's one of the hardest competitions in the world to win.

It can only be won with some of the best central midfielders around the globe as well. Given the job of providing defensive security, kickstarting attacks and also driving into the final third, the classic central midfielder has to be well-rounded and versatile. Going from box-to-box is one of the most tiring jobs for a footballer.

Knowing how important they are, we have decided to rank the nine greatest central midfielders in Champions League history. With this list specifically focusing on central midfielders, the likes of Sergio Busquets, Zinedine Zidane and Kevin De Bruyne all miss out. They had more defensive and attacking priorities despite playing in midfield. However, everyone featured has won the competition at least once.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Their number of appearances across several seasons.

Their number of appearances across several seasons. Attacking Output - How they helped their team in the final third.

How they helped their team in the final third. Titles Won - Whether their performances led to winning the competition.

9 Greatest Right-Backs in Champions League History Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games 1. Xavi Hernandez Barcelona 4 151 2. Luka Modric Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid 6 128 3. Andres Iniesta Barcelona 4 130 4. Clarence Seedorf Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan 4 125 5. Toni Kroos Bayern Munich, Real Madrid 6 151 6. Andrea Pirlo Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus 2 108 7. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 1 73 8. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 1 105 9. Paul Scholes Manchester United 2 124

9 Paul Scholes

Manchester United

At the heart of Manchester United's midfield, Paul Scholes was the perfect central midfielder for Sir Alex Ferguson. Robust tackles. An eye for a pass. Determined defensively. The list could go on — and Scholes showcased his talents consistently in the Champions League with the Red Devils.

He won it twice, in 1999 and 2008, but he was never named in UEFA's Team of the Year. Most who watched him, though, appreciated his talents. Although he was never a consistent goalscorer, the occasional drive into the final third showcased his confidence at the highest level.

Paul Scholes' Champions League Stats Matches 124 Goals 24 Assists 11 Titles Won 2

8 Frank Lampard

Chelsea, Manchester City

The debate surrounding who is the greatest English midfielder of all time will never die. Some think Scholes, others think Steven Gerrard, whilst Frank Lampard is also a valid choice. The goal-scoring central midfielder is one of Chelsea's greatest players of all time, dictating matches from the middle of the park with ease.

His dream came true in 2012 when Chelsea won the Champions League against Bayern Munich. With the Blues suffering from an injury crisis and John Terry out suspended, Lampard acted as the experienced captain to guide the rest of the team to a shootout victory. A legend in every sense.

Frank Lampard's Champions League Stats Matches 105 Goals 23 Assists 27 Titles Won 1

7 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

In the form of another Englishman, Steven Gerrard was the player every European club dreamed of having. Capable of defending and dictating matches, he was always at the centre, whilst his ability to pop up at important moments made him one of Liverpool's greatest players of all time.

On the most memorable nights of his career in 2005, Gerrard scored the Reds' first goal and also won the spot-kick for the equaliser as his side came from 3-0 down to win the final on penalties. That performance – in the greatest final in the competition's history – was enough to earn him a winner's medal as well as the Man of the Match award. No one will ever forget it.

Steven Gerrard's Champions League Stats Matches 73 Goals 21 Assists 14 Titles Won 1

6 Andrea Pirlo

Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus

Whereas Englishmen were famous for their robust nature and determined attitude, Andrea Pirlo was the complete opposite. As a cultured Italian who treated football like it was an art, the two-time Champions League winner dictated matches effortlessly like a walk in a park.

It was at AC Milan where he thrived in Europe's most prestigious competition. He won both titles there, and that helped him be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame. It speaks volumes about his talent, and even when he lost the 2015 final with Juventus, the Italian was still named in the competition's Team of the Season.

Andrea Pirlo's Champions League Stats Matches 108 Goals 8 Assists 15 Titles Won 2

5 Toni Kroos

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is the epitome of a serial winner. Most athletes can only dream of winning the greatest competition in the world once, but the German has remarkably won it six times. His first triumph came with Bayern Munich in 2013, playing a crucial role in their final victory against Borussia Dortmund.

However, as soon as he moved to Real Madrid, the trophies started falling consistently. Alongside some of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history, opposition players struggled to get past the Galacticos as Kroos bolstered the middle of the park with ease. He sadly retired in 2024 after winning yet another Champions League.

Toni Kroos' Champions League Stats Matches 151 Goals 11 Assists 13 Titles Won 6

4 Clarence Seedorf

Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan

Remarkably, Clarence Seedorf is the first and only player to have won the prestigious competition with three different clubs. The midfielder, who is one of the best Dutch players of all time, was always at the heart of the action for every team he played for. He was part of an iconic Ajax team that triumphed in 1995, before then succeeding in 1998 with Real Madrid.

By tasting further success in 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan, Seedorf was creating history — and his performances during his final triumph saw him named Midfielder of the Year. Effortless. Precise. World-class. There was nothing he could do at the top of the professional game.

Clarence Seedorf's Champions League Stats Matches 125 Goals 11 Assists 27 Titles Won 4

3 Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

Andres Iniesta perfectly suited the nickname 'little magician' throughout his career; the only downside was that his teammate Lionel Messi used it instead and he is one of the greatest players of all time. If it weren't for the legendary Argentine, Iniesta's nickname would have caught on more, but there's no doubt his performances showcased his talent.

In the 2006 final against Arsenal, he came on at half-time with his team 1-0 down. He helped turn that game around and that would be the start of a thriving partnership between the small Spaniard and the competition. Winning it a further three times in 2009, 2011 and 2015, Iniesta was always at the centre. He was named Man of the Match in the 2015 final against Juventus, dictating the match to help one of the best attacking trios of all time do the magic in the final third.

Andres Iniesta's Champions League Stats Matches 130 Goals 11 Assists 29 Titles Won 4

2 Luka Modric

Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid