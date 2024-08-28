Key Takeaways Many sensational centre-backs have turned out in the history of the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos pips Paolo Maldini to top spot, with the duo winning it a combined nine times.

Virgil van Dijk, John Terry, and Carles Puyol also stand out among the greatest Champions League centre-backs.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football. With the best teams in the world competing to win the most prized competition around, the tension rises, anticipation builds and it is encapsulated by chaos. Only the most talented players around the globe can think about lifting the trophy.

Every season, defensive security is just as important as attacking prowess. Capable of keeping clean sheets, shutting down chances and kickstarting attacks from the back, centre-backs play a part in that, often acting as the leaders on the pitch. Over the years, a handful of the best centre-backs of all time have epitomised this.

With their composure and experience, they were world-class — here are the nine greatest centre-backs to ever play in the Champions League. Stretching from the 1990s to the modern day, they were in a league of their own compared to the typical centre-back.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Their number of appearances across several seasons.

Their number of appearances across several seasons. Goals Conceded - How they helped their team's defensive record.

How they helped their team's defensive record. Titles Won - Whether their performances led to winning the competition.

9 Greatest Centre-Backs in Champions League History Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games 1. Sergio Ramos Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla 4 142 2. Paolo Maldini AC Milan 5 116 3. Carles Puyol Barcelona 3 115 4. Gerard Pique Manchester United, Barcelona 4 128 5. John Terry Chelsea 1 109 6. Virgil van Dijk Celtic, Liverpool 1 49 7. Rio Ferdinand Leeds, Manchester United 1 93 8. Pepe Real Madrid, Besiktas, Porto 3 120 9. Jaap Stam PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan 1 62

Related 30 Greatest Players In Champions League History (Ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema feature as the greatest Champions League players of all time are ranked in order.

9 Jaap Stam

PSV, Manchester United, Lazio, AC Milan

Manchester United's treble success in 1999 defied logic as they scored two goals in the dying seconds to beat Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou. While Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the limelight, throughout the whole campaign, Jaap Stam was a key defensive figure.

He was named UEFA Club Defender of the Year in 1999 — and he won it again a year later. Capable of rushing in with hard but fair tackles, the Dutchman prevented even the best attackers in the world from breaking through. 'The Rock of Kampen' had very few weaknesses, so he was always going to feature on this list.

Jaap Stam's Champions League Stats Matches 62 Goals 2 Assists 2 Titles Won 1

Related 10 Greatest Man United Defenders in Football History [Ranked] The 10 greatest Manchester United defenders of all time have been ranked as Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville and Jaap Stam all make the cut.

8 Pepe

Real Madrid, Besiktas, Porto

Pepe's longevity has been one of the most talked about things in football in recent years. At 41, he has only just retired in 2024 and this has come after a phenomenal career with Real Madrid, which saw him win the Champions League three times.

Named in the 2014 Champions League Squad of the Season, Pepe formed a formidable bond with Sergio Ramos in that season — the first time he won the competition. As an aggressive centre-back who was always prone to a red card, he sometimes went too far, but the stats speak for themselves. World-class for over a decade.

Pepe's Champions League Stats Matches 120 Goals 5 Assists 5 Titles Won 3

Related 10 Oldest Goalscorers in Champions League History This list contains the ten oldest players to score in the Champions League since 1992, featuring Luka Modric, Olivier Giroud and Sergio Ramos.

7 Rio Ferdinand

Leeds, Manchester United

Close

Rio Ferdinand is one of the greatest English players of all time, and during a career which stretched 20 years, he was a formidable rock in the defensive line. His Champions League kick-started with Leeds, as they defied logic to reach the semi-finals. Ferdinand even scored a header in the quarter-finals against Deportivo de La Coruna, but his career is most memorably known for his time at Old Trafford.

In 2008, the legendary centre-back captained Man United to the Champions League, as they beat Chelsea in Moscow. As the pinnacle moment in his career, he still looks back on it fondly, lifting the trophy alongside Ryan Giggs.

Rio Ferdinand's Champions League Stats Matches 93 Goals 2 Assists 2 Titles Won 1

Related 10 Greatest European Defenders in Football History [Ranked] From Bobby Moore to Paolo Maldini, these are the greatest European defenders in football history.

6 Virgil van Dijk

Celtic, Liverpool

The debate surrounding who is the greatest Premier League defender of all time will always live on. Just five years ago, the debate was always between Ferdinand and John Terry, but now Virgil van Dijk is in the mix. Alongside his performances in the English top-flight, the Dutchman has excelled in UEFA's most prestigious competition.

He helped them win the trophy in 2019, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final. Throughout the campaign, he was as composed as anyone in the world, and it saw him named Champions League Defender of the Season, whilst he narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or.

Virgil Van Dijk's Champions League Stats Matches 49 Goals 2 Assists 3 Titles Won 1

5 John Terry

Chelsea

As one of the greatest players in Chelsea's chaotic history, John Terry was always at the centre of attention. Whether good or bad, he was always in the headlines. Never technical, Terry often resorted to aggression and his intelligence to dominate matches, yet it worked, as he helped the Blues win the Champions League in 2012.

Remarkably, he was unable to play in the final due to suspension — and this came four years after skying his penalty in the 2008 final against the Red Devils — but he still finds a place on this list. Lifting the trophy in his full kit despite not playing remains his most iconic moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No defender in Champions League history has won the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award more times than Terry, who won it three times.

John Terry's Champions League Stats Matches 109 Goals 10 Assists 6 Titles Won 1

4 Gerard Pique

Manchester United, Barcelona

Barcelona's record in the Champions League needs no introduction. By winning it in 2009, 2011 and 2015, Lionel Messi typically took the headlines, but their defensive work was just as important. Gerard Pique, alongside Dani Alves and Carles Puyol in particular, created a formidable bond in the defensive line — and the Spaniard even won the Champions League in 2008 with Man United.

In the 2009 final against his former side, Pique pulled off a result-defining clearance after Victor Valdes fumbled Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick to seal victory. Despite never having the pace compared to others, Pique's intelligence always proved the difference. Iconic. Legendary. World-class.

Gerard Pique's Champions League Stats Matches 128 Goals 16 Assists 2 Titles Won 4

Related 10 Best Centre-Backs in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Virgil Van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger and William Saliba are all listed in the top 10 centre-back in world football right now.

3 Carles Puyol

Barcelona

As Pique's partner, Carles Puyol was another legendary centre-back at the heart of Barcelona's success. Although he did not win a major trophy before the age of 27, he ended his career with one of the most impressive trophy collections of all time.

As one of the greatest to come off the La Masia conveyor belt, Puyol did the dirty work for the club, as his aggressive and powerful nature frustrated those looking to work their way into the final third. Coupled with his leadership qualities that led Barcelona to three Champions League titles, very few have ever been as successful as Puyol.

Carles Puyol's Champions League Stats Matches 115 Goals 2 Assists 1 Titles Won 3

2 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

Paolo Maldini, who is one of the greatest Italian players of all time, had a career which defied logic. The thought of playing for your boyhood club across a 25-year career is a dream for most, but it became a reality for Maldini. As captain, leader and defensive dictator, the now-56-year-old did everything with elegance. Never rushing into tackles, he read the game intelligently as if he treated football like an art.

Across 901 appearances for one of the biggest clubs in the world, he reached eight Champions League finals, winning five of them. Meanwhile, in 2007, he became the oldest player to lift the trophy as captain as they beat Liverpool 2-1 in Athens. The only reason he is not top is that he also played as a left-back throughout his stunning career.

Paolo Maldini's Champions League Stats Matches 116 Goals 3 Assists 6 Titles Won 5

Related 10 Greatest Defenders in Champions League History Ranked From Roberto Carlos to Paolo Maldini, here are the best defenders in Champions League history.

1 Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla