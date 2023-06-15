The UEFA Champions League has provided football fans with countless memorable moments and epic encounters throughout its storied history. The final of this prestigious competition often produces some of the most thrilling moments in the sport.

Manchester City won the Champions League this season, for the first time in the club's history, defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in what was, unfortunately, quite an underwhelming final.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we rank the nine greatest Champions League finals in football history, exploring what made these matches truly unforgettable.

10 Bayern Munich v Valencia - 2001

The 2001 final at San Siro in Milan was a tense affair between Bayern Munich and Valencia. After a goalless draw in regular time and extra time, the match went to a penalty shootout, which always makes things more exciting, especially for the neutrals.

Bayern held their nerve to win 5-4 on penalties, with goalkeeper Oliver Kahn arguably winning the entire tournament for his team, showcasing just how exciting a high-stakes penalty shootout can be.

9 Man United v Chelsea - 2008

The 2008 final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow pitted two English heavyweights, Manchester United and Chelsea, against each other.

After a tightly contested match ended in a 1-1 draw, the outcome was decided in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Man United emerged triumphant with a 6-5 victory on penalties, after an unfortunate slip from Chelsea skipper John Terry, securing their third European title.

8 Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - 2013

Another domestic affair, the 2013 final at Wembley Stadium showcased an exhilarating all-German clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Arjen Robben's late goal proved decisive as Bayern claimed a 2-1 victory, the year after his side lost in the final to Chelsea, with this game highlighting the growing dominance of German football and the intense rivalry between the Bundesliga giants.

6 Barcelona v Arsenal - 2006

The 2006 final at the Stade de France in Paris witnessed an enthralling encounter between Barcelona and Arsenal.

Despite going a goal up thanks to a Sol Campbell header, Arsenal felt the pressure of going down to ten men early on in the game, thanks to a Jens Lehmann red card, with Barcelona then equalising through Samuel Eto'o, and later scoring the winner thanks to Juliano Belletti.

A truly thrilling final, that even despite seeing an early red card, lived up to the billing and delivered for fans.

5 AC Milan v Ajax - 1995

The 1995 final at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna showcased a clash between two European powerhouses, AC Milan and Ajax, epitomizing 'football heritage'.

The match was defined by the tactical masterclass of Milan's legendary coach, Fabio Capello, as his team secured a 1-0 victory through a goal by Patrick Kluivert. Milan's disciplined defense and clinical performance set them apart in this memorable final.

4 Man United v Bayern - 1999

Years before Man City even came close to doing it, Man United became the first English side in history to win the treble after beating Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

The final, held at the Camp Nou, produced an iconic late comeback by Man United. Trailing 1-0 heading into injury time, United dramatically scored twice in the dying moments to snatch a 2-1 victory.

It truly showed that the game is never over until the referee blows their whistle...

3 Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - 2014

The 2014 final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon showcased the ierce Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid held a 1-0 lead until the dying moments of the match when Sergio Ramos' dramatic header forced extra time. Real Madrid capitalized on their momentum, scoring three goals in additional time to win 4-1 and claim their tenth European Cup, famously known as "La Decima."

2 Barcelona v Man United - 2009

The 2009 final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome really showed the brilliance of Barcelona against a formidable Manchester United side.

With a mesmerizing display of possession-based football, Barcelona's Xavi and Lionel Messi inspired their team to a 2-0 victory, securing a historic treble and establishing their place among the greatest teams of all time.

1 Liverpool v AC Milan - 2005

That night in Istanbul...

The 2005 final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will forever be remembered as nothing short of a "miracle".

Trailing 3-0 to AC Milan at halftime, a much-weaker Liverpool side staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, equalizing to force extra time and ultimately winning on penalties.

Led by captain Steven Gerrard, Liverpool's resilience cemented this match as one of the greatest comebacks in football history, proving that no matter the difference between two sides, anything can happen in the Champions League final.

The Champions League finals listed above represent the epitome of footballing drama. From iconic comebacks and late goals to historic achievements and tactical brilliance, these matches have provided football fans with unforgettable moments. While ranking them is subjective, each final has left an indelible mark on the history of the sport, highlighting the true essence and allure of the UEFA Champions League.