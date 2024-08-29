Key Takeaways Host of European's finest teams have produced legendary home jerseys.

The 1990s included some iconic kits from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Rivals Spurs and Arsenal both feature on the top 9 list.

Every season, the chaos, drama and anticipation which surrounds the Champions League captivates the footballing world. Around the globe, every player dreams of playing in Europe's most prestigious competition, but only the best stars can shine the brightest.

It's one of the hardest competitions in the world for a reason — and, as the football does most of the talking, there is also a focus on the kits worn by each club. Symbolising their identity, history and pride, they represent the club at home, knowing the world's eyes will only remember the most memorable.

There's several stunning shirts being worn during the 2024/25 season — and we have ranked the very best — whilst we have also decided the best home shirts to ever be worn in the Champions League. From the early days of the competition in 1992 to the modern day, the style of shirts has drastically changed.

Ranking Factors

Style

Iconic moments in the kit

Players who wore the jersey

9 Greatest Champions League Home Kits Ranking Club Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. Ajax 1995/1996 Umbro 2. Barcelona 1994/1995 Kappa 3. Borussia Dortmund 1996/1997 Nike 4. Arsenal 2005/2006 Nike 5. Real Madrid 1995/1996 Kelme 6. Manchester United 1998/1999 Umbro 7. Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Nike 8. Tottenham Hotspur 2016/2017 Under Armour 9. Barcelona 2024/2025 Nike

9 Barcelona

Nike 2024/2025

Barcelona's current - and one of their best ever - shirts features at the start of this list. Barcelona's greatest players of all time have always created countless iconic memories; it's part of the identity of the club to waltz around the final third effortlessly with elegance. The club will be hoping the new era of La Masia talent can do the same in this 2024/25 home shirt.

Bringing back the split Blaugrana design from the 1999 centenary shirt for the club's 125th anniversary, Nike have gone above and beyond to celebrate this landmark. It's stylish, stunning and elegant, whilst its simplicity makes it loved by nearly everyone. The only downside is that the Nike tick is not centralised above the badge. Lamine Yamal, one of the best youngsters in the world, will now be expected to perform in it, but he's shown that's relatively easy for him.

8 Tottenham Hotspur

Under Armour 2016/2017

Tottenham Hotspur are synonymous with falling short at the final hurdle. They haven't won a trophy since 2008 — and their era under Mauricio Pochettino saw them produce a stunning team, but no silverware. The face of their energetic and exciting team came with their 2016/17 Under Armour home kit. Spurs are normally criticised for being 'too dull' with their home jerseys, but the gold trims, navy section at the top and simplistic design throughout made it well-liked even by neutrals.

The exciting brand of football only makes it more nostalgic now, but despite success in the Premier League, they crumbled in Europe's greatest competition. They were knocked out in the group stages after finishing third, before losing in the Europa League Round of 32 to Gent.

7 Paris Saint-Germain

Nike 2021/2022

Paris Saint-Germain have always produced stunning kits. In the French capital — a place famous for fashion, elegance and sophistication — the football club have unsurprisingly excelled in the shop windows. In truth, countless jerseys from the club could have featured on this list, but we have opted for their 2021/2022 jersey.

Famous for featuring during Lionel Messi's iconic - yet slightly underwhelming - debut season in Paris, it had everything you wanted in a modern-day shirt. Made by Jordan, a company linked to Nike, the red and white trims alongside the dark navy throughout created a simplistic yet eye-catching design. They were knocked out in the Round of 16 by eventual champions Real Madrid – and, if they went further, this kit may have featured higher up the list.

6 Manchester United

Umbro 1998/1999

From one team that has never won Europe's most prestigious competition to a side that has success written throughout the club's identity. Manchester United have had some of the greatest players of all time play for them — and their most successful period came under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s.

In the 1998/1999 season, the Red Devils completed the first treble by an English club, beating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the final. Two goals in stoppage time by Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured a dramatic victory — and, throughout all that, their home shirt became iconic. Just like every other jersey on this list, it was simple, yet the bold red alongside the white trimmings made it sensational to even look at.

5 Real Madrid

Kelme 1995/1996

Real Madrid's greatest players of all time could be recognised in a busy street, let alone on a football pitch. However, those who wore some of the club's best kits ever are always featured in the more memorable photos from over the years. Similar to PSG and most big clubs around the world, the Galacticos have had several iconic jerseys, but their 1995/1996 kit is the one which features on this list.

With the classic Madrid white as the main colour, it featured unique patterns on the side that provided a new character to the club's identity. Unfortunately, it was a season of disappointment for the club, finishing sixth in the league after getting knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals.

4 Arsenal

Nike 2005/2006

Arsenal's excellence under Arsene Wenger makes him their greatest manager of all time. They were on fire during the 2000s, winning the Premier League unbeaten in 2004, yet their most memorable kit came during the 2005/2006 campaign. With a rich burgundy base, the club stood out from the crowd, as Thierry Henry, one of the best players in Premier League history, continued to excel.

Coupled with gold trims, it was fancy and emphasised wealth — and the only downside for the Gunners is that they failed to win a trophy in it. They lost 2-1 in the Champions League final to Barcelona, which will forever leave a sour taste in their mouths.

3 Borussia Dortmund

Nike 1996/1997

Borussia Dortmund are one of the most historic clubs around the world. Full of history in North-West Germany, the club have a fanbase full of passion — and their dreams turned into reality in 1997 when they won the Champions League. By beating Juventus 3-1 in the final, the city came to life, so their home shirt won during that campaign is now as iconic as anything else in the area.

With a bright yellow fluorescent base and black trims around the edges, it was impossible to miss. Meanwhile, at a club that is always looking to be bold, this understood the club's identity to perfection.

2 Barcelona

Kappa 1994/1995

Barcelona's Kappa kits in the 1990s will forever be remembered. Their most famous one from the 1994/1995 season is their traditional home shirt, but the club based on the Mediterranean coast went bold for European nights that campaign. Instead of wearing the same jersey, they opted for a slightly altered European home shirt.

Using the club's traditional stripes and colours, it was stunning yet simple. Symbolising what 90s fashion was all about, Barcelona have looked back on the shirt fondly ever since, even if they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the competition.

1 Ajax

Umbro 1995/1996

Finally, Ajax's 1995/1996 shirt has been ranked the best home shirt in Champions League history. Ajax have produced some of the greatest Dutch players of all time on a regular basis — and their success during the 1990s epitomised the foundations they have put down ever since forming.

Coming off the back of winning the 1995 Champions League, the Dutch giants went into the new campaign full of hope. With their classic white and red design, they fell short of winning the competition again by losing in the final to Juventus on penalties, but that takes nothing away from the elegance of their home jersey.