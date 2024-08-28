Key Takeaways The best kits in Champions League history typically had iconic moments in them.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both produced simple yet beautiful kits over the years.

Ajax's 1995/1996 home kit ranks highest after a memorable UCL campaign.

Only the very best teams in the world can compete in the Champions League. It's seen as the most prestigious competition in the world, with drama and chaos encapsulating the sport from September to June. Clubs spend millions, if not billions, of pounds to try and walk away with the trophy.

Whilst the pressure rises and teams plan out their objectives, they also have to decide how to represent their club identity in the form of their jerseys. The home kit is typically kept traditional to respect the club's values ever since they were formed, but clubs are typically given more freedom for alternate kits. By going bold, they force eyes to look over at them, however strong their side is.

Due to the beauty of football kits. We have decided to rank the nine greatest kits in Champions League history. From classic home shirts to bold away jerseys, one of the hardest competitions in the world has been the backdrop for beauty in front of our eyes. They've been made even more iconic by some of the greatest players of all time wearing them.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing. If it looks stylish, has colours that match and is visually appealing, it has ranked highly.

Iconic moments in it - The most important kits have memorable moments.

Players who wore it - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players wearing them.

9 Greatest Champions League Kits Ranking Club Home/Away/Third Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. Ajax Home 1995/1996 Umbro 2. Barcelona Away 1994/1995 Kappa 3. Real Madrid Away 1999/2000 Adidas 4. Barcelona Home 1994/1995 Kappa 5. Real Madrid Third 2014/2015 Adidas 6. Paris Saint-Germain Away 2020/2021 Nike 7. Tottenham Hotspur Third 2018/2019 Nike 8. Borussia Dortmund Home 1996/1997 Nike 9. Borussia Dortmund Away 1996/1997 Nike

9 Borussia Dortmund

Nike, 1996/1997, Away

Producing one legendary kit is a struggle for most clubs. Therefore, for Borussia Dortmund to produce two world-class kits in the 1996/1997 season is almost unbelievable. Coming in at ninth on this list, their away kit did the talking when they travelled across Germany and Europe, as its all-black base and yellow trimmings made it an instant classic.

As a club full of passionate supporters who want their identity to be remembered for all the right reasons, this away shirt epitomised their values as a club. It was bold, creative and stunning. Dortmund was well-loved neutrals for those reasons then — and they still are now.

8 Borussia Dortmund

Nike, 1996/1997, Home

Borussia Dortmund's home kit narrowly tops this list. Worn during their iconic 1997 Champions League-winning campaign, it stood out from the crowd as another bold yet stunning design. By beating Juventus 3-1 in the final, the city came to life, so their home shirt won during that campaign is now as iconic as anything else in the area.

It turned dreams into reality — and, even if this shirt was not worn for the Champions League final - a special edition jersey was used instead, it will forever hold special memories in the club's history. It's likely the club will never come close to producing a better kit.

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Nike, 2018/2019, Third

Tottenham Hotspur are in a trophy drought. Despite being one of the best teams in the world in the 1960s and beyond, they have not won a trophy since 2008. It's heartbreaking for their fans, but it only makes their memorable moments in the semi-finals and before even more iconic.

This came to fruition during the 2019 Champions League finals, as Spurs came from 3-0 down on aggregate at half-time of the second leg against to Ajax to progress via away goals. A second-half hat-trick from one of the best Brazilians to ever play in the Premier League - Lucas Moura, completed it — and it's made the kit worn, their iconic third jersey, iconic. With a map of north London on the front, it focused on the club's values and identity in the area, which was particularly prominent as they moved into their new stadium during that campaign.

6 Paris Saint-Germain

Nike, 2020/2021, Away

Two years after Tottenham produced a stunning third kit, Paris Saint-Germain created a masterpiece in the form of their away shirt. The city of Paris has always been associated with high-end fashion. It's full of luxury in the centre — and 'the city of love' put all of their care and attention into this list.

With the white base and iconic red stripe, it's easy to see why it's included, whilst Kylian Mbappe, one of the best attackers in the world, playing in it only made it more memorable. Taking the kit to the next level, it was inspired by the club’s 50th anniversary through a celebration of their beloved Hechter stripe, which took its cue from the white kit worn in the 1995/1996 season when Les Parisiens captured a first major European title.

5 Real Madrid

Adidas, 2014/2015, Third

Real Madrid's greatest players of all time have stretched across decades, yet their most impressive era came when Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo formed one of the best attacking trios ever. Featuring during the 2014/2015 campaign, it only made Adidas' third jersey that season more special.

It was made by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, who was known for his spectacular football product designs. Due to this, it included the logo of Yamamoto inside the neck and a special design on the front. The dragon watermark on the front of the shirt symbolised the club's power — and its unique characteristics made it a well-loved jersey by everyone around the world.

4 Barcelona

Kappa, 1994/1995, Home

Fashion in the 1990s was drastically different to the modern day. In a footballing sense, players opted for high collars, baggy fits and looks which would make everyone turn an eye. However, Barcelona opted for simplicity during the 1994/1995 campaign, with their European home shirt symbolising the club's heritage.

Using the club's traditional stripes and colours, it was stunning yet simple. It featured the club's typical red and blue stripes, whilst the collar and baggy fit epitomised its 90s inspiration. Although it did not have the classic Kappa sleeves like the main home shirt, it still ranks near the top.

3 Real Madrid

Adidas, 1999/2000, Away

Going into a new millennium, Real Madrid were looking to dominate the sport. Now 15-time winners of the Champions League, that was not the case in 2000, which was naturally disappointing for a club so strongly associated with wealth, power and luxury.

Their away jersey for the season had an all-black base and gold trimmings. It's clear to see it oozed class, whilst the old-fashioned collar now brings back memories of anyone looking to channel their inner Raul. In 2000, the Galacticos won the Champions League by beating Valencia 3-0 in the final, which only makes their away jersey more memorable now.

2 Barcelona

Kappa, 1994/1995, Away

Real Madrid have been pipped by bitter rivals Barcelona to second place, with the club on the Mediterranean coast producing countless iconic shirts over the years. All of them symbolised class and history, yet their 1994/1995 away jersey had everyone talking at the time. With a turquoise base and the traditional Kappa design, it was bold and unique, yet adored by those who watched the club week in and week out.

Going against the grain on this list, it was a season to forget for Barcelona, with the club finishing fourth in the league and getting knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals. However, their away jersey brought positivity to the pitch, with Romario - one of the best Brazilian players ever - thriving in it.

1 Ajax

Umbro, 1995/1996, Home

Finally, Ajax's 1995/1996 shirt has been ranked the best kit in Champions League history. As a club that continually produces some of the greatest Dutch players of all time on a regular basis, they are always in the mainstream media. That came to fruition in the 1990s — and their kits highlighted their greatness.

"Simplicity is key" is often one of the most important things to remember when designing a home jersey. For the 1995/1996 campaign, Ajax met that with perfection, as the large red stripe, coupled with a white base, immediately connected to the club's value. Coming off the back of winning the 1995 Champions League, it helped the Dutch giants feel proud going into the new season.