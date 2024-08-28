Key Takeaways The Champions League has had some of the greatest left-backs of all time excel in the later stages.

Marcelo won five titles with Real Madrid, but he is pipped to top spot by a fellow Brazilian.

Paolo Maldini also won the trophy five times and he is hailed as one of the greatest Italian defenders of all time.

Every season, the Champions League showcases why it is seen as the pinnacle of European football. Featuring the best teams in the world, those who compete in it all have the same goal — walk away with one of the most prized trophies in the sport.

Over the years, countless players have tried and failed, whilst others have stood up to the challenge with ease, acting as legends among mere mortals. Stretching across the pitch, every position has had memorable names in the competition — and that includes some of the greatest left-backs of all time.

Capable of defending securely but also providing an attacking threat down the flanks, the job of a left-back is far from easy. They have to build a formidable relationship with others in the backline, and that's only possible with composure. With that in mind, here are the nine greatest left-backs in the competition's history since it re-branded in 1992.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Their number of appearances across several seasons.

Their number of appearances across several seasons. Attacking Output - How they helped their team in the final third.

How they helped their team in the final third. Titles Won - Whether their performances led to winning the competition.

9 Greatest Left-Backs in Champions League History Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games 1. Roberto Carlos Real Madrid, Fenerbahce 3 120 2. Marcelo Real Madrid 5 102 3. Paolo Maldini AC Milan 5 116 4. Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma 1 108 5. Andrew Robertson Liverpool 1 51 6. Denis Irwin Manchester United 1 62 7. Patrice Evra Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus 1 108 8. Eric Abidal Monaco, Lyon, Barcelona, Olympiacos 2 62 9. Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich 1 40

9 Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies' performances in the 2019/20 campaign saw him burst onto the scene as a young and energetic full-back. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayern Munich showed their credentials behind closed doors.

Within this, Davies' stunning assist for Joshua Kimmich during their 8-2 win against Barcelona showed why he was already one of the best left-backs in the world. As he became the first Canadian to win the prestigious competition, he was named in the World Team of the Year for his performances.

Alphonso Davies' Champions League Stats Matches 40 Goals 1 Assists 8 Titles Won 1

8 Eric Abidal

Monaco, Lyon, Barcelona, Olympiacos

A decade beforehand Davies, Eric Abidal was an unsung hero for Barcelona during their fruitful era. As Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, took the limelight, Abidal shone at left-back during their 2009 and 2011 Champions League campaigns. The Frenchman missed the 2009 final due to suspension, but two years later, he played the whole 90 minutes.

It came just two months after he underwent surgery due to a tumour on his liver — and, to celebrate his recovery, Carles Puyol handed him his captain's armband and allowed him to be the first to lift the trophy as they beat Manchester United at Wembley. His comeback story epitomised his character.

Eric Abidal's Champions League Stats Matches 62 Goals 3 Assists 3 Titles Won 2

7 Patrice Evra

Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus

Patrice Evra was on the losing side in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, but the legendary Frenchman - who had the charisma to match his natural talent - is still held in high regard. Although he played for both Monaco and Juventus, he is most well remembered for his spell at Old Trafford, which saw him solidify a position in defence under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He won the competition once in 2008 by playing the full 120 minutes in their victory against Chelsea, whilst he was named in UEFA's Team of the Year a year later. By being composed, energetic and entertaining, Evra had everything you needed in a superstar full-back.

Patrice Evra's Champions League Stats Matches 108 Goals 2 Assists 5 Titles Won 1

6 Denis Irwin

Manchester United

An expert at dead-ball situations, Denis Irwin was a key figure for Man United in the 1990s. From 1990 to 2002, the left-back made 512 appearances - the tenth-most in the club's history - and he could always be trusted on the flanks. Most famously, in the 1999 Champions League final, Irwin was one of the unsung heroes for the Red Devils.

After going 1-0 down through Bayern Munich's Mario Basler, they could have easily drowned their tools, but Man United's defence - which included Irwin - stood firm. It allowed Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seal a dramatic victory in stoppage time to the shock of the world.

Denis Irwin's Champions League Stats Matches 62 Goals 4 Assists 1 Titles Won 1

5 Andrew Robertson

Liverpool

Andrew Robertson is widely seen as one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history. Some may even suggest he is one of the best players in Liverpool's history, and the argument is more than fair considering his expertise in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Joining in 2017, Robertson tasted defeat in the 2018 final against Real Madrid, however, he finally got his hands on the trophy a year later by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid. Due to his performances, he was named in UEFA's 2019 Team of the Year, whilst he was included in the company's Team of the Season in 2022 as Liverpool lost in the final again to the Galacticos.

Andy Robertson's Champions League Stats Matches 51 Goals 1 Assists 7 Titles Won 1

4 Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma

Close

From one legendary Premier League full-back to another, Ashley Cole had a phenomenal career in London. Despite being seen as one of the biggest traitors in football by moving from Arsenal to Chelsea, Cole was a consistent name during the latter stages of the Champions League.

He was part of a Gunners side which lost the 2006 final to Barcelona, but, six years later, he showcased why he moved in the first place, as the Blues beat Bayern Munich on penalties to win the competition for the first time. As a composed figure on the left flank, Cole was also named in the 2004 and 2010 UEFA Teams of the Year.

Ashley Cole's Champions League Stats Matches 108 Goals 1 Assists 13 Titles Won 1

3 Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

Paolo Maldini, who is one of the greatest Italian players of all time, had a career which every fan dreams of. During his 25-year career, he made over 900 appearances for his boyhood club, AC Milan, and he always acted as a defender who treated football as an art. Using his 'paintbrush', he was composed, elegant and never rushed into tackles.

As one of the best defenders of all time, there's a strong argument that he should be top of this list, but as he also had the ability to play at centre-back, others have been given the nod. It takes nothing away from his spectacular career, though.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2007, Maldini became the oldest player to lift the trophy as captain as they beat Liverpool 2-1 in Athens at 38 years old.

Paolo Maldini's Champions League Stats Matches 116 Goals 3 Assists 6 Titles Won 5

2 Marcelo

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the kings of Europe. It's why they're called the Galacticos, as they've won the Champions League 15 times across the course of history. Legendary full-back Marcelo has played his hand in five of those triumphs, shining as a world-class player out wide.

In every campaign, he was the most composed player on the pitch, providing defensive security but also pushing into the final third to combine with some of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time. Named in UEFA's Team of the Year in 2011, 2017 and 2018, Marcelo rightly deserves all the plaudits he receives.

Marcelo's Champions League Stats Matches 102 Goals 9 Assists 24 Titles Won 5

1 Roberto Carlos

Real Madrid, Fenerbahce

Roberto Carlos, one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time, has been ranked as the best left-back in Champions League history. On a trip down memory lane, Carlos could be seen scoring free-kicks from impossible angles, as his impact in the final third typically did the talking.

However, by being just as secure defensively, he was a key figure for Real Madrid as they won the competition three times. Due to this, the now-51-year-old featured in UEFA's Team of the Year in 2002 and 2003, whilst in both seasons, he was recognised as the organisation's Defender of the Year. No left-back will ever come close to being as versatile as Carlos.

Roberto Carlos' Champions League Stats Matches 120 Goals 16 Assists 27 Titles Won 3

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28.08.24.