Highlights The Champions League sees the best stars in the world compete for the most prestigious trophy there is.

Young stars like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior feature as some of the highest-paid players in the competition.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is the highest-earning player in the Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of European football. It's where athletes walk on, but legends leave. To some, the pressure can be too much, but others thrive knowing they can define their career in a matter of moments. Every year, a new hero is born, with the celebrations and chaos that follow epitomising the importance of one of the biggest matches on the sporting calendar.

The financial situation in football has never been more frightening. Go down to the lower leagues in England and clubs are fighting for their lives, but - in the Champions League - it is a very different story. Teams have never been more fruitful financially, allowing them to pay their players extortionate fees.

It's hard to imagine what you could do with over a million pounds a week, yet the very best players are never going to complain. In the 2023/2024 Champions League campaign, the 10 highest earners have been ranked, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk missing out due to Liverpool's involvement in the Europa League instead.

Best Paid Players in the Champions League (2023/2024) Rank Name Club Monthly Wage (£) 1. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 5.15m 2. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 1.8m 3. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 1.73m 4. Erling Haaland Manchester City 1.63m 5. David Alaba Real Madrid 1.61m 6. Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 1.6m 7. Casemiro Manchester United 1.52m 8. Raphael Varane Manchester United 1.48m 9. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 1.43m 10. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 1.43m

Related Ranking the 9 Stadiums to Have Hosted the Most Champions League Finals GIVEMESPORT looks at every ground which has hosted at least three Champions League finals.

10 Jude Bellingham

Close

Jude Bellingham is one of the best players in the world — and one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or. He has shone for Real Madrid, providing the team with an attacking threat from almost anywhere on the pitch. Joining last summer, the midfielder took Zinedine Zidane's iconic number five shirt, showcasing his confidence and swagger that naturally helps the very best in the world. Unsurprisingly, that has seen him become one of the best-paid players in the world, earning £330k a week in the Spanish capital. The England star will only rise up this list in the coming years.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.43m Weekly 330k Hourly 1.96k

9 Vinicius Junior

Bellingham's teammate Vinicius Junior has the same wage as the Birmingham City prodigy — and it's easy to see why. The Brazilian has been one of the best players in the Champions League in 2024, with his frightening pace, confidence and natural ability sending fear into the opposition. He scored twice away to Bayern Munich in April - something very few footballers ever do. Vinicius took time to adapt to life in the Spanish capital, but now he is thriving; it feels only a matter of time as to when he will lift the most prestigious trophy in the world once again.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.43m Weekly 330k Hourly 1.96k

8 Raphael Varane

Manchester United's performance in the 2023/2024 Champions League epitomised the state of the club. They were knocked out after finishing bottom of their group, lacking control, desire and defensive awareness. Even with one of the highest-paid players in the world, the Red Devils had no luck. Varane, who was undoubtedly once one of the best centre-backs in the world given his time at Real Madrid, played in four of their group-stage matches, yet is likely past his peak. On wages that are just over £340k a week, United may consider letting him go in the summer and trying to rebuild their centre of defence afresh.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.48m Weekly 341k Hourly 2k

7 Casemiro

It's a similar story with Varane's teammate, Casemiro. They've been together for years, coming from Real Madrid to Manchester United in the hope of yet more glory. Unfortunately for them, it hasn't worked out, with a Carabao Cup in 2023 their best success. During that triumph, the Brazilian midfielder was in a league of his own, controlling matches, providing stability and breaking up the middle of the park. However, in 2024, it's been a completely different story, highlighted by his inability to help the Red Devils in the Champions League. The midfielder, just like Varane, is past his best, but he still makes over £1.5m a week.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.52m Weekly 350k Hourly 2.087k

Related Man United's Players Ranked From Best to Worst This Season Manchester United have had a season to forget under Erik ten Hag and several star players have underperformed for their manager.

6 Robert Lewandowski

Close

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of all time. For Bayern Munich, he dominated the Bundesliga, even winning the Champions League in 2020 as well. However, that dominance became boring and a move to Barcelona was needed. In Spain, he helped the club win the La Liga title by scoring countless goals, although they missed out on glory to bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2024. Despite this, the Polish striker is still paid handsomely, earning over £360k a week. He's the club's highest-paid player, ahead of the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.6m Weekly 369k Hourly 2.19k

5 David Alaba

David Alaba might be the most surprising name on this list, considering he is not considered one of the best centre-backs in the world anymore. However, his move to Real Madrid in 2021 provided him with a luxurious contract. As is often the case with free transfers, players are paid more to entice them to join. Alaba did exactly that, meaning he now earns over £370k per week. The Austrian can play across the defence - and even midfield - but he has lacked fitness in the 2023/2024 campaign. He still has two years left on his contract which will see him become one of the richest players in the world.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.61m Weekly 371k Hourly 2.2k

4 Erling Haaland

Close

Erling Haaland's goalscoring threat, prowess in the box and sheer determination to latch onto the ball is one of the most extraordinary things in football. The Norwegian could go the entire match doing nothing, but then he would win it for his side with a moment from out of the blue. It's the appearance of a world-class player — and it's easy to see why he is often considered robotic. In 2023, he helped Manchester City win the treble, and although 2024 hasn't been as fruitful, the striker might still win two trophies. Having helped the Citizens get over the line to win the Champions League, he earns a staggering contract of over £375k a week.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.63m Weekly 376k Hourly 2.2k

Related Footballers With Most Hat-Tricks in the 21st Century Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Luis Suarez feature in list of players with the most hat-tricks since 2000.

3 Kevin De Bruyne

Close

However, Haaland is narrowly beaten on this list by his teammate and partner in crime - Kevin De Bruyne. If you see De Bruyne about to play an exquisite pass to Haaland, fear for your life, because it will naturally lead to a goal. Their partnership has been incredible, helping them win everything possible. The Belgian playmaker has been at the heart of their success under Pep Guardiola, whilst several contract renewals have seen him earn nearly 400k a week. His future is up in the air with links to Saudi Arabia, but the world-class midfielder is no doubt one of the greatest of all time.

Wage (£) Monthly 1.73m Weekly 399k Hourly 2.3k