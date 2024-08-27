Key Takeaways The best Champions League right-backs of all time have been as reliable as possible, cementing the position as their own for years.

Dani Carvajal has won it six times, scoring in the 2023 final for Real Madrid

Legendary right-back Cafu tops the list, with one Champions League title and exceptional on-pitch reliability.

Ever since the Champions League rebranded in 1992, the world's best players have taken to the greatest stage to shine. Under the main spotlight, some have flown with elegance, whilst others have sunk without a trace. It's encapsulated by drama, chaos and intrigue.

Within the drama, some of the greatest right-backs of all time have proved crucial to their teams winning the competition. Although not traditionally seen as 'fancy' or 'exciting', they play a crucial role in their side's progress into the final third and beyond.

With that in mind, here are the nine greatest Champions League right-backs of all time. They have all won the competition at least once — one star even won it six times — whilst some provided more defensive security as others offered a goal threat in the final third.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Their number of appearances across several seasons.

Their number of appearances across several seasons. Attacking Output - How they helped their team in the final third.

How they helped their team in the final third. Titles Won - Whether their performances led to winning the competition.

9 Greatest Right-Backs in Champions League History Rank Player Club(s) Titles Games 1. Cafu Roma, AC Milan 1 55 2. Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich, Stuttgart 1 112 3. Gary Neville Manchester United 2 110 4. Dani Alves Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG 3 111 5. Javier Zanetti Inter Milan 1 97 6. Maicon Monaco, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Roma 1 61 7. Dani Carvajal Real Madrid 6 89 8. Kyle Walker Tottenham, Manchester City 1 55 9. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 1 52

9 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold, a local boy who always dreamed of playing for Liverpool, has shone in the Champions League in recent years. Albeit struggling defensively, the attacking full-back has played a crucial role in the Reds' tangible success, including winning the Champions League in 2019.

From the final heartbreak in 2018, Alexander-Arnold continually improved — and he is famous for his iconic assist to Divock Origi in the 2019 semi-finals against Barcelona. "Corner taken quickly" is now forever a part of his life. Epitomising his talent, he was named in UEFA's 2019 Team of the Year and the competition's 2021/22 Team of the Season. World-class.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Champions League Stats Matches 52 Goals 2 Assists 12 Titles Won 1

8 Kyle Walker

Tottenham, Manchester City

From one English superstar to another. Kyle Walker is arguably one of the greatest players the country has ever produced — and his performances in the Champions League have highlighted that. Named in the 2022/23 Champions League Team of the Season, the Sheffield United prodigy played a key role in the Citizens winning the trophy for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final. With his electric pace, Walker was never far away from the action, whilst his intelligence on the pitch and aggressive nature meant that even the best attackers in the world feared him.

Kyle Walker's Champions League Stats Matches 55 Goals 1 Assists 1 Titles Won 1

7 Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid

Close

Winning the Champions League is a dream come true for anyone. Lifting the trophy twice is hard to imagine, but tasting European glory seems simply greedy. Dani Carvajal has had a phenomenal career as part of Real Madrid's Galacticos, cementing the position as his own over the years.

He's only lower on this list because the quality is so strong. There's a sense that he is still underrated, despite scoring the second goal during their 2024 triumph against Dortmund in the final. The Spaniard has always been trusted by some of the best managers of all time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has won the Champions League more times than Dani Carvajal (six).

Dani Carvajal's Champions League Stats Matches 89 Goals 2 Assists 17 Titles Won 6

6 Maicon

Monaco, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Roma

Reuters

In a long list of world-class Brazilian right-backs, Maicon has typically gone under the radar. Despite this, his career was out of this world, mostly coming to fruition in 2010. The right-back was part of Inter Milan's iconic team that won the Champions League against Bayern Munich in the final, as his composure and elegance created a foundation for them to push on.

He was named UEFA Club Defender of the Year for his performances, whilst he was also named in the World Team of the Year. With his pace and strength, Jose Mourinho adored him, yet it quickly went downhill for him in the following years.

Maicon's Champions League Stats Matches 61 Goals 5 Assists 3 Titles Won 1

5 Javier Zanetti

Inter Milan

From one of the greatest players in Inter Milan's history to another. Javier Zanetti epitomised the club in a nutshell, playing his whole European club there whilst being one of the most consistent men around. During his 19 years in northern Italy, he became one of the most iconic captains of all time, lifting countless domestic cups, yet it was his 2010 European triumph which is remembered most fondly. He was the club's captain as they beat Bayern Munich in the final, whilst also starting as a central midfielder due to his versatility. Unsurprisingly, he was named in UEFA's Team of the Year.

Javier Zanetti's Champions League Stats Matches 97 Goals 2 Assists 3 Titles Won 1

4 Dani Alves

Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG

Barcelona's team in the early 2010s is one of the greatest teams ever created. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, took the main spotlight, but in defence, they had one of the most formidable backlines around.

Going under the radar, Dani Alves' defensive prowess, coupled with his ability to burst forward, made him key to their triumphs in 2009, 2011 and 2015. Named in the Team of the Year during each European triumph, Alves had the ability to win fans over with his charisma and enthusiasm. Never far away from the action, Barcelona could not have hoped for a better star.

Dani Alves' Champions League Stats Matches 111 Goals 12 Assists 26 Titles Won 3

3 Gary Neville

Manchester United

Gary Neville is often overlooked in favour of other Manchester United legends. He was a determined hard worker who never gave up, but he was not particularly 'fancy'. Often resorting to 'no-nonsense' options, Neville was as reliable as they came in the world's hardest competitions, including the Champions League.

Through the majority of Sir Alex Ferguson's 27-year reign, the right-back was undroppable and unshakeable in an ever-changing defensive lineup. Most notably, he helped them win the Champions League in 1999, becoming the first English club to complete the treble in the process.

Neville's Champions League Stats Matches 110 Goals 2 Assists 7 Titles Won 2

2 Philipp Lahm

Bayern Munich, Stuttgart

When you think of the most versatile players of all time, Philipp Lahm will always spring to mind. The German star was at the heart of Bayern Munich's - and Germany's - success over the years, cementing both the right-back and defensive midfielder positions as his own.

Through his 20 years at Bayern Munich, he captained them to 21 honours, including the 2013 Champions League win over German rivals Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. He was named in UEFA's Team of the Year due to those performances — he was named in it another four times — which epitomised why he is still considered one of Bayern Munich's greatest players ever.

Philipp Lahm's Champions League Stats Matches 112 Goals 0 Assists 15 Titles Won 1

1 Cafu

Roma, AC Milan

Cafu has been ranked as the greatest right-back in Champions League history. The legendary Brazilian helped AC Milan win the Champions League in 2007, with every other right-back since his retirement looking up to him as an idol. Remarkably, Cafu did not play in the final, yet his experience - and previous performances in the competition - places him at the top of this list.

With his pace, strength and aggression, he stood out from the crowd as one of the most reliable figures on the pitch. Being named in the Team of the 21st Century epitomised everything legendary about Cafu during a phenomenal club and international career.

Cafu's Champions League Stats Matches 55 Goals 2 Assists 11 Titles Won 1

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 27/8/24)