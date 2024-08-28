Key Takeaways Lamine Yamal is the best youngster in the Champions League after his stunning Euro 2024 performances.

Talented Endrick joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has already scored his first goal.

Warren Zaire-Emery, despite being just 18, is already one of the first names on the teamsheet.

The Champions League is one of the most competitive competitions in the world, with Europe's best teams competing from September to May to try and walk away with the most-prized trophy around. Encapsulated by drama, you should always expect the unexpected each week.

Whilst it's typically the playground for the most talented players from around the world to shine, it can also be the backdrop for the most promising youngsters to break into the main spotlight. With a flair and aggressiveness to prove their talent, pressure can go out of the window as they ply their trade.

Going into the 2024/25 season, this is the case, with some of the best youngsters in the world playing in Europe's best competition. We have ranked the nine best to prepare you for the season — and it is worth mentioning that they must also have been under the age of 20 at the time of writing to be included.

Ranking factors

Achievements so far at club / international level - How they've performed in senior football.

How they've performed in senior football. Natural talent - Whether they meet the 'eye test' and clearly look talented.

Whether they meet the 'eye test' and clearly look talented. Expected potential - How far they could progress in their career.

9 Best Youngsters Playing in the Champions League Rank Player Club Age 1. Lamine Yamal Barcelona 17 2. Endrick Real Madrid 18 3. Arda Guler Real Madrid 19 4. Warren Zaire-Emery Paris Saint-Germain 18 5. Joao Neves Paris Saint-Germain 19 6. Pau Cubarsi Barcelona 17 7. Mathys Tel Bayern Munich 19 8. Rico Lewis Manchester City 19 9. Kenan Yildiz Juventus 19

Related 30 Greatest Players In Champions League History (Ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema feature as the greatest Champions League players of all time are ranked in order.

9 Kenan Yildiz

Juventus

To begin, Kenan Yildiz is one of the most exciting prospects in the world at the moment. The Juventus star joined the club in 2022, and he has slowly worked his way through the ranks. The 19-year-old only picked up three goal contributions during the 2023/24 season, but the 'eye test' showed his talent.

Capable of playing across the front line, his pace, energy and elegance make him a defender's worst nightmare. In August 2024, the Turkish teenage sensation even signed a contract until June 2029 and took the number ten shirt. If that doesn't highlight his promise, nothing does.

Yildiz's 2024 Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 3.84 Progressive Carries 3.44 Successful Take-Ons 2.00

8 Rico Lewis

Manchester City

From one promising youngster to one who has already won nearly everything possible in domestic football. Rico Lewis has slowly risen through the ranks at Manchester City. With Kyle Walker losing half a yard, it now feels increasingly likely that the 19-year-old will become the Citizens' main right-back in the coming season.

With his pace, awareness and intelligence, Lewis has all the attributes to play as an inverted full-back in Pep Guardiola's system, and a place at the 2026 World Cup with England feels more than plausible. Only time will tell how he fairs consistently.

Lewis' 2024 Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes Received 5.80 Pass Completion % 91.20 Progressive Carries 2.47

7 Mathys Tel

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich remarkably failed to win the Bundesliga in 2024, instead being pipped by Bayer Leverkusen who went on one of the greatest unbeaten runs in the 21st century. Thomas Tuchel left the club as manager, Vincent Kompany has been appointed and now it's a new era in Southern Germany.

With Harry Kane leading the line, he will take the pressure on his back, which will allow Mathys Tel the opportunity to break through into the first team. He made 30 Bundesliga appearances in the 2023/24 season, scoring seven and picking up five assists in the process. With his Belgian manager prone to giving youngsters plenty of opportunities, the left-winger, who can also play elsewhere in the final third, may become a superstar this season.

Tel's 2024 Stats Per 90 Non-Penalty Goals 0.61 Successful Take-Ons 3.56 Aerials Won 1.06

6 Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona

The conveyor belt at La Masia is consistently producing world-class talent. They unearthed Lionel Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, in the 2000s and the current crop of academy talent at Barcelona is full of excitement. Pau Cubarsi is one of a number of players who will be hoping to play consistently this season — and, despite being 17, he already deserves a starting 11 place.

Playing at centre-back, the youngster is the stereotype of the modern central defender. At ease on the ball, he has already demonstrated on numerous occasions his ability to break down opposing lines with passes, from both short and long range. The future is bright for the Spaniard.

Cubarsi's 2024 Stats Per 90 Tackles 1.32 Interceptions 0.59 Clearances 3.77

Related Who is Barcelona Sensation Pau Cubarsi In Pau Cubarsi, Barcelona may have one of the best future centre-backs on the planet.

5 Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are embarking on a new era this season, which is drastically different to their former philosophies. Previously, they had gone down the 'superstar' route, looking to build an exciting team on paper, but one that never clicked. With Kylian Mbappe, who was one of their highest-paid players since the takeover, they are hoping to build a young side full of potential. Joao Neves epitomises that, and he joined the club in the summer of 2024 for £60 million. The Portuguese midfielder is a workhorse in a nutshell, especially after excelling for Benfica and his nation last campaign.

Neves' 2024 Stats Per 90 Successful Take-Ons 1.99 Assists 0.29 Tackles 3.68

4 Warren Zaire-Emery

Paris Saint-Germain

From one PSG teenage sensation to another. Warren Zaire-Emery is already a consistent name on the French teamsheet – and, this season, he will eventually become one of the most reliable figures in the capital. Capable of being their sole defensive midfielder or playing slightly further forward in the middle of the park, the French star has all the qualities to shine for PSG.

You'd be mistaken if you think he was an experienced and composed veteran midfielder with the way he acts. His ability to bring the ball forward and dominate games showcases exciting signs that are on the horizon for the years to come. He's the future of PSG — and that fills their fans with hope.

Zaire-Emery's 2024 Stats Per 90 Progressive Carries 2.76 Shot-Creating Actions 3.15 Progressive Passes 4.75

3 Arda Guler

Real Madrid

Arda Guler is Turkish football culture personified — chaotic, slightly crazy, but absolutely incredible to watch. You can't take your eyes off him, as he glides his way through the final third before unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner. The left-footed right-winger, who can also play in the middle of the park, has every attribute needed to break into the world's elite.

His first season at Real Madrid was consistently affected by injury — he only played 12 matches — but his stunning Euro 2024 goal for his nation outlined his raw yet incredible talent. Alongside some of the best attackers in the world this season in the Spanish capital, Guler is dreaming of greatness.

Guler's 2024 Stats Per 90 Shots 3.45 Goals Per Shot 0.19 Pass Completion % 82.60

2 Endrick

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's future is so promising it's hard to even believe. Not only did they sign Kylian Mbappe - one of the best French players of all time - but they also acquired the services of Endrick, one of the most entertaining youngsters in the world. At the age of 18, the Brazilian is mature and composed, so even the £50 million fee for him does not seem too steep.

From scoring potential Puskas Award contenders aged 15 to becoming the fourth-youngest player to represent Brazil's senior team, the teenage superstar defies logic. He's already scored his first goal for the Galacticos since moving — and it definitely will not be the last.

Endrick's 2024 Stats Per 90 Non-Penalty Goals 0.42 Shot-Creating Actions 3.43 Progressive Carries 2.96

Related Who is Real Madrid Sensation Endrick Endrick has emerged as one of Brazilian football's best ever talents, securing a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

1 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Close

Finally, Lamine Yamal is the best youngster featuring in the 2024/25 Champions League. During the 2022/23 campaign, he became one of the youngest players in La Liga history — and, since then, he has only gone from strength to strength. As a major part of Barcelona, his elegance and composure on the right wing shocked everyone.

Meanwhile, his performances at Euro 2024 introduced him to the wider world. The 17-year-old was named Young Player of the Tournament, as his goal and four assists helped Spain win the tournament by beating England 2-1 in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With his stunning semi-final goal against France, Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in Euros history (16 years and 362 days).

Yamal's 2024 Stats Per 90 Successful Take-Ons 3.03 Progressive Carries 4.89 Assists 0.25

Stats via FBREF (correct as of 27/8/24).