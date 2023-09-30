Highlights

Much is made of the Goalkeepers’ Union, and the sworn oath of allegiance every member recites under a picture of the club’s chairman, Peter Schmeichel. The great Dane was so extreme in his goalkeeping practices that he even had a son to continue his bloodline, a little like a Scandinavian Henry VIII. A key part of the Union’s teachings is to never slander another goalkeeper’s performance, and as such all shot-stoppers are weirdly protective over their fellow glove-wearing counterparts. Fortunately, the same rule doesn’t apply to those of us who have never found ourselves between the sticks, and therefore, critique of a goalie's display is commonplace. From complete miss-kicks, poppadom hands, and being beaten at the near post, to being caught in possession, most goalkeepers don’t go through their careers without making a blunder or several. In the aftermath of Andre Onana’s calamitous error which ultimately cost Manchester United a point against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, let’s take a look at some of the worst goalkeeping mistakes in the competition’s decorated history…

9 Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich vs. PSG, 2020

The fact one of, if not the best goalkeeper of his generation is on this list should serve as comfort to all of those who have fallen to the ground in disbelief. While by no means a monumental clanger, for someone of Neuer’s exceptional standards this was pretty bad. During a quarter-final meeting with Paris Saint Germain in 2021, Kylian Mbappe’s saved shot spilled through the big German’s legs, putting the Parisians a goal-up, and immediately placing Bayern under the cosh within just three minutes of kick-off.

8 John Lukic | Leeds United vs. Rangers, 1992

Once upon a time, Leeds United were a regular fixture in the Champions League, and in 1992 the Yorkshiremen faced off against Glaswegians, Rangers, in the “Battle of Britain”. With additional bragging rights at stake, Leeds ‘keeper, John Lukic was left embarrassed after punching the ball into his own net in a game Rangers would go on to win 2-1.

7 Joe Hart | Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, 2013

The charismatic former England shot-stopper had forged a bit of a reputation for himself for blowing hot and cold when it came to his performance levels. Despite his immense capacity to acrobatically reach where few goalkeepers can, Hart’s greatest downfall has often been his susceptibility to costly mishaps. The Sky Blues’ 2013 group stage match with Bayern Munich was one the Celtic goalkeeper will have wanted to forget in a hurry. Hart put in a truly catastrophic display in between the sticks, undeniably at fault for two of the goals where he was beaten at his near post, and debatably responsible for the third due to his positioning. Manuel Pellegrini’s side would go on to lose the game 1-3.

6 Andre Onana | Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United, 2023

The Cameroonian started in Inter Milan’s Champions League Final defeat to Manchester City, who despite losing, came in for serious commendation for the football world. Earning himself a big-money move to Manchester United off the back of his display, Onana’s start to life at Old Trafford has been far from smooth sailing, highlighted by his howler against Bayern Munich in a group-stage match. After 28 minutes played at the Allianz Arena, former Man City boy, Leroy Sané took on a hopeful shot that required an unexceptional save from Onana. Sadly, for Onana his unlucky start continued to wreak havoc, spilling the ball into his own net, putting the hosts a goal to the good. The club’s new number one who succeeded David De Gea, bravely came out in an act of defiance and spoke to the media in the aftermath, claiming it was one of his “worst games”.

5 Edouard Mendy | Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 2022

Karim Benzema is the ultimate poacher, and his killer instinct in front of goal makes him one of the worst players to gift the ball to - which is why the Madrid legend appears in this list not once, twice, it even three times, but four. In this instance, the Galacticos were playing in the first leg of their quarter-final showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. An emphatic start saw Benzema knock two past Edouard Mendy in quick succession, and despite Kai Havertz’s attempts at reviving his side’s hopes, Mendy’s blushes quickly reversed any of the inroads his teammates had previously made. Just after half-time and 1-2 down, the Blues’ number one, who isn’t renowned for his technical prowess, found himself precariously outside his box regathering a loose ball and redistributing it to Antonio Rudiger. Unfortunately, for the Senegalese shot-stopper, his feebly misplaced pass was intercepted by the ruthless Benzema who coolly slotted the ball into an empty net to put the Madridistas out of reach.

4 Sven Ulreich | Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, 2018

With Manuel Neuer absent through injury, Bayern’s second-choice goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich was left to tend to goalkeeping duties during the second leg of the Bavarian’s semi-final showdown at the Bernabeu. An early goal from Joshua Kimmich saw Bayern claw back a one-goal aggregate deficit, but Karim Benzema would have other ideas when slotting home to restore Los Blancos’ lead. Just after the half-time interval, a wayward back pass from Corentin Tolisso was comically misjudged by Ulreich who slid over the ball, allowing Benzema to tap into an empty net.

3 Gianluigi Donnarumma | Real Madrid vs. PSG, 2022

Arguably, on his day, the best goalkeeper in the world, the gargantuan Italian seems to consume the entire 24ft x 8ft net, rendering a striker’s job almost impossible. That said, mistakes plague us all, and the iconically named, 6’5 shot-stopper is no exception to that rule. During a Champions League second-leg round-of-16 tie between the Galacticos of Real Madrid and the all-stars of PSG, Ancelotti’s Los Blancos were trailing by two goals. In this game’s instance, it wasn’t over until it was over, especially not as far as Real Madrid were concerned. Attempting to deal with a routine back pass, the Italy international was caught in possession by the seasoned Benzema who pressed the under-pressure goalkeeper so expertly that he knocked it across his own goal into the path of Vinicius Junior who squared it to his teammate who casually knocked it home. Unfortunately, it appeared that Donnarumma’s mistake on the hour-mark was the catalyst that revitalised and galvanised Madrid, who would go on to win the game 3-1, with Benzema bagging all three.

2 Hakan Arikan | Besiktas vs. Liverpool, 2007

In what remains the joint biggest defeat in Champions League history, Turkish goalkeeper Hakan Arikan endured an evening he wouldn’t wish on his worst enemy. The Group A match-up saw Besiktas travel to Anfield to play a Liverpool side who’d just come off the back of a Champions League Final defeat the previous season. Out to make amends, and right a few wrongs, Liverpool went to town on their unfortunate Turkish opposition, who were thumped by the Reds 8-0. Although Arikan didn’t commit any real clangers, he did concede eight in one of the worst collective performances in European memory.

1 Loris Karius | Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 2018

When your luck is out, it is out. In Loris Karius’ case, it just so happened to be while the world and his dog were watching. You know a performance is dismally bad when entries one and two are occupied by the same player, in the same game. After incomprehensibly throwing the ball into the path of as lethal an operator as Karim Benzema, half an hour later, Karius was at the centre of a blunder once again.

This time, Gareth Bale’s speculative effort from 40 yards out was travelling straight towards the grateful palms of the Liverpool goalie, and what looked for all the world to be a simple, standing save, turned into a calamitous attempt at denying the Welshman his second of the game. Whether it was a brief lapse in concentration or simply a series of unfortunate events, the oncoming ball rebounded off Karius’ gloves, with the former Mainz net-minder essentially parrying the ball into his own net. Lying despondently on the floor with his head in his hands, despairing at the knowledge that his errors had just cost his club dearly.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool would acquire Alisson Becker that summer, and subsequently win the 2019 Champions League with their new and improved Brazilian between the sticks. Poor, Loris.