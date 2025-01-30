Summary Paddy Power have released their odds for the 2024/25 Champions League winners following the conclusion of the league phase of the new format.

Celtic, Feyenoord, and Lille all face less favourable odds at 150/1.

Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Man City rank among title contenders, alongside favourites Barcelona and Liverpool.

36 teams, 18 matches, and 64 goals - the final matchday of the league phase in the new Champions League format delivered drama and entertainment in spades. Key storylines included Liverpool and Barcelona topping the standings, Manchester City scraping through to the playoffs late on, and LOSC Lille hitting Feyenoord for six to secure a comfortable but unexpected seventh-place finish.

Now, though, the focus shifts to the knockout rounds - the business end of Europe’s premier competition - where the stakes couldn’t be higher for the 24 remaining clubs. For some - like Pep Guardiola’s side, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid - the road to the Round of 16 runs through the playoffs. Meanwhile, teams that navigated the league phase with relative ease enjoy a clearer path forward.

Still, predicting who will lift the trophy in May is anything but straightforward. Fortunately, Paddy Power has crunched the numbers, offering a glimpse at the latest betting odds in the wake of Wednesday night’s action-packed finale. See the full odds below:

Champions League winner odds (correct as of 30/01/2025) Rank Team Odds 1. Liverpool 9/2 2. Barcelona 6/1 3. Real Madrid 6/1 4. Arsenal 6/1 5. Manchester City 17/2 6. Bayern Munich 9/1 7. PSG 12/1 8. Inter Milan 14/1 9. Atletico Madrid 20/1 10. Bayer Leverkusen 25/1 11. Atalanta 28/1 12. Aston Villa 40/1 13. Juventus 50/1 14. AC Milan 50/1 15. Borussia Dortmund 66/1 16. Sporting Lisbon 100/1 17. LOSC Lille 100/1 18. Monaco 100/1 19. Benfica 100/1 20. Feyenoord 150/1 21. Brest 150/1 22. Celtic 150/1 23. PSV 150/1 24. Club Brugge 500/1

24-17

Celtic, Feyenoord, and Lille are all not expected to progress much further

After an impressive 20-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, which ended with a loss to Manchester City in their final league phase match, Club Brugge are still considered long shots for European glory, with 500/1 odds to secure their first major continental trophy.

In comparison, PSV, Celtic, Feyenoord, and Brest are given slightly more favourable chances at 150/1, although Brest’s odds might seem harsh given their standout European performances so far, including a 4-0 thrashing of RB Salzburg and a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

As for Benfica, the century-long Curse of Bela Guttmann looks set to continue, with the Portuguese side still without a Champions League title since 1961. Monaco shares the same 100/1 odds as LOSC Lille, though it’s surprising to see Lille pegged with such low chances, especially after they secured some historic results en route to an unexpected seventh-place finish in the league.

Under Bruno Genesio, the Ligue 1 side had a narrow 2-1 defeat to Liverpool while playing with 10 men, demolished Feyenoord 6-1, drew with Juventus, and triumphed over the likes of Sturm Graz, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid - impressive results that deservedly caught the attention of supporters across the continent.

16-9

Aston Villa, Atalanta, and Bayer Leverkusen feature

Sporting Lisbon completes the list of nine clubs with odds of 100/1 or higher, while Borussia Dortmund, who have had a rough season and are currently languishing in 11th place in the Bundesliga, are ranked 15th in the overall odds table - despite reaching last season’s final under Edin Terzic less than 10 months ago.

In the middle of the pack, you can find European giants AC Milan and Juventus, both of whom have struggled to regain their former glory in recent years, as Serie A has become a two-horse race between Inter Milan and Napoli. Aston Villa, who are balancing European football with domestic commitments for the first time since the mid-1980s, sit 12th on the list, with a decent chance of clinching their second Champions League title.

Last season’s Europa League finalists, Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen, are placed 11th and 10th, respectively. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, who currently dominate Italy, rank ninth. With only one loss in the league phase and a solid fourth-place finish, they’re well poised for another strong European run.

8-1

Liverpool lead the way, ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid

While their path to the final is likely to be more challenging than most of the other teams left in the competition, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City - after a rocky start to the season - are all expected to be in the mix for the title come May. With odds placing them eighth, seventh, and sixth favorites, they’re all in the same playoff bracket as Real Madrid.

In recent weeks, the defending European champions have regained their best form, much of it thanks to Kylian Mbappe’s resurgence in front of goal. As Carlo Ancelotti predicted earlier in the season, Los Blancos are back to their winning ways, and his foresight has proven spot on. They now sit as third favourites, reminding everyone why you can never write off the 15-time champions of Europe.

Just below them in the odds are Arsenal, as Mikel Arteta’s side chase their first-ever European trophy. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Barcelona, finishing first and second in the group phase, have rightfully earned their spots as the top two favourites for their seventh and sixth Champions League triumphs, respectively.

Both are in sensational form, currently the two most formidable sides in world football, and should both teams go all the way, they will not face each other until the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, setting up a mouthwatering showdown.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 30/01/2025)